Not a lot of details to sink your teeth into from the weekend but here are some snippets that I've heard. Always possible there's more to be said and things are changing very quickly.



** Heard UK made a strong impression on Ja'Mori Maclin when it comes to his role in the offense and how Kentucky could maximize his skill and prepare him for the next level. He is supposed to officially visit LSU next weekend. Sense from some was UK needed this to be a very good visit. Heard it was good, but good enough? We shall see.



** Some folks don't believe that OSU WR Julian Fleming is likely to happen. Will be interesting to see if he does visit early this week. Lot of good options either way though. There's now a report out from the Nebraska Rivals site that Fleming is supposed to visit Nebraska this week along with OSU QB Kyle McCord. That would not be a huge surprise as Nebraska is a school I heard mentioned not long ago.



** Very good news with DB Quaysheed Scott canceling his planned official to South Carolina on the heels of this UK trip. He told me today - "It went amazing. Ready to suit up." Kind of like Addison from last year, though a very different kind of player - not the highest ranking in the class, but someone who the staff is very bullish on. Pretty big deal to beat out USC for an SC kid they really want.



** Have heard good things about UK's standing with DB De'Carlos Nicholson from the very start. You know he was mentioned here very quickly. No details on the visit this weekend but I would be very surprised if he ends up somewhere else. The question after that is does Kentucky add another defensive back, IMO.



** Also still expecting OSU's Chip Trayanum to end up at Kentucky.



** Also still expecting Beau Allen to be back at Kentucky.



** Has been mentioned here multiple times by folks asking but yes, the Houston WR coach Daikiel Shorts, is the one that we have in our sights. Not the only guy we have heard about but one to know for sure.



** Going into the weekend there was growing confidence on the Georgia Tech side re: former Mizzou safety Cam Dooley. Remember that location was becoming a big factor there and GT is a lot closer to Valley, Ala., than Lexington, Ky. So if that one ends up going the other way (TBD), keeping Scott turns out to be pretty big. Apparently Georgia Tech is going to have an in-home with Dooley this week and I would assume Kentucky will also. He is tentatively supposed to visit GT this coming weekend, so that's the thing to watch. If he goes, maybe not a great sign. If he doesn't, good sign.



So to recap, it looks very good with RB Trayanum and DB Nicholson. Huge deal to lock in Quaysheed Scott before Signing Day. Important piece for the future of the secondary.



** There has been some talk that OL Carter Smith could officially visit UK this next weekend. I have heard about efforts at making this happen but it was relayed to me in the sense that they'll have to battle to make sure he follows through because there's some demand.



** 2024 HS OL Reese Baker told me that he visited UK for the Alabama game but hadn't heard much from Kentucky after that, had mentioned him and just giving an update.



I don't have details on the WR situation as of the tail end of these visits. Going in my understanding was Ja'Mori Maclin, Matt Golden (remember, Shorts is his WR coach), and Donaven McCulley were among the top difference-makers UK was targeting there, with probably a need to get a couple more guys after the Cottrell commitment (and Cottrell should be regarded about like Porter, in terms of size, play style, remaining eligibility).