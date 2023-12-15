** Not sure how it is going to work out but Arkansas OT Devon Manuel is a player of interest for Kentucky. He played 417 snaps for the Razorbacks in nine games this year. All at left tackle. Really big kid at 6'9, 310. He was a redshirt sophomore for the Hogs this year. Has two years of eligibility remaining. Do not know where things stand but this was something that had started to show signs of movement but haven't heard an update.



** Cam Dooley is supposed to be signing on Dec. 20 and as I said, my understanding is that he will not visit Ga Tech this weekend. That bodes well for UK's chances. Put a FutureCast in for UK at the beginning of November and have seen no reason to flip with the GT development. Kentucky has been looking for another safety and he's a good rangy option. Dooley's official visit to Mizzou was what sealed it for them. He also took OVs to UK and Vandy. Dooley is a two-way player at Valley. Had a good season as a passer, actually, in addition to playing full time on defense.



** I like the way UK handled the decommitments from Elijah Groves and Lorenzo Cowan. The more I have heard about those situations, I think it's happening on the best terms possible, so they would definitely be transfer candidates down the road if they do decide to enter the portal. That's not going to make anyone feel great right now about losing those players, if you liked them, but it's a reality because so many players are going in and we are seeing that those preexisting relationships largely determine where players in the portal end up.



** I don't think Kentucky is going to make another move to add another transfer quarterback at the moment. Tennessee ran with two scholarship quarterbacks last year. If I had to guess, based on the lack of activity with additional portal QBs, they will probably go into the spring with a room that includes Vandagriff, Boley, and Allen as the new additions and then reassess after the spring but I could see it working out like that going into the season as well. Might not be ideal for Boley to potentially be thrust into action that quickly but he has talent.



** Tennessee is still pushing very hard for Willie Rodriguez as of this morning. UK had the in-home visit yesterday. I still think he is going to sign with Kentucky and the folks I have spoken with believe that is the most likely outcome too, but it is apparently something that they are at least looking at. Guess they don't want to go through the process and ever wonder "what if" but haven't heard anything that suggests to me that he is going to make the flip. Have always thought he was one of the highest-floor players in Kentucky's class and someone they would make a real part of the offense in the years ahead. Local guys like that are important.



** I do think that Kentucky still has a real chance to land Donaven McCulley. I think it would be a pretty ideal addition for this reason: It could be tough to find another "starter caliber" receiver given they now have three guys lined up who are going to take a big share of the snaps, plus more of a 2nd string depth chart than they had going into 2022. If you were to add McCulley then that would be pretty ideal. He isn't a huge upgrade over the guys they have in terms of explosiveness but would be another very reliable target that makes the room better for next year. Not logging a prediction at this point but I did hear some talk midweek or so which suggested he was still a very possible addition, and I had not posted that until now.



** Have to keep in mind there are a lot more guys who are going to go into the portal. There will be a late wave so plenty more target-worthy players will be going in. Given it's only the first wave Maclin and Cottrell were two big pickups. You could even see Cottrell possibly becoming a big piece for them as early as this season. Just depends on how deep they want the rotation to go and I don't think we know since tempo is likely to be a real focus and they didn't have the depth to rotate more guys in '23.



** I am working under the assumption that Barion Brown will be back for next year. We have heard that there has definitely been some interest. When you put on the highlight tape it's easy to see. He would definitely be a guy that another fan base would get really excited about, even developmental issues remaining aside. But our last info suggested the same thing that I posted here weeks ago: That Deone and Barion are likely to be back.