Players who have not redshirted can retain a redshirt if they don't play in more than four games. The rule gives coaches a lot of flexibility in how to use freshmen, much more so than before the rule came into effect. We don't know with perfect clarity who will redshirt and who will burn a redshirt but here's what my early expectation is...



I'm going to also give a 1-10 grade with 1 meaning the player is extremely UNLIKELY to redshirt and 10 meaning the player is extremely LIKELY to redshirt.



WR Anthony Brown (1)

Stranger things have happened but it would be a surprise if Brown redshirts. The receiver rotation, once again, is not deep and Brown has been turning heads since his arrival. The way the coaches have talked about Brown as someone they can trust to play and do the right thing makes him a prime candidate to play all season long as a backup and maybe the top backup since he can play inside or out.



WR Shamar Porter (3)

Not likely to redshirt. Maybe not quite as confident he burns a redshirt as Anthony Brown but given how short the receiver rotation is it won't be a surprise if Porter gets at least some playing time in most of Kentucky's games. If some early season games are lopsided scores and Porter plays in the first two, three or four, a redshirt obviously becomes even less likely. But given the lack of depth it seems really unlikely.



TE Khamari Anderson (4)

This one could really go either way. On the one hand, Anderson's name keeps coming up. He passes the look test with flying colors and seems to be someone who will be a real factor moving forward. But there are several more experienced tight ends and if they stay healthy Anderson would really have to flash at a high level to play a lot. I'll tentatively say that burning a redshirt is slightly more likely than redshirting but as with all of this, lots of factors are involved.



Ty Bryant (4)

It seems like Bryant is int he mix to be that fourth safety after Geiger, Lovett, and Childress. On the basis of depth and need alone somebody in his position is very close to being in a position where he could see some real time. Bryant enrolled early and has a good head on his shoulders.



RB Jamarion Wilcox (6)

More likely to redshirt than not. The lack of discussion in camp so far doesn't necessarily mean anything bad and we had mentioned that at one point he was in some kind of equipment that made it seem like he was less than 100%. Considering the number of backs Kentucky has available in the backfield it seems like it's a little bit safer to bet on the redshirt side. There are a lot of backs more experienced than Wilcox. However, he could bring something unique to the table. The question is would that switch go on early enough in the season to allow him to become a steady contributor when other backs are likely to hit the ground running more ready.



DB Nasir Addison (7)

We don't know a whole lot about how the true freshmen are performing so leave some wiggle room to account for the unknown. Addison is high in intangibles and someone that folks have been excited about, though.



DB Avery Stuart (7)

Here's the secret: The heralded freshman defensive backs should be considered a bit more likely to redshirt than not. Stuart is versatile and put together like Addison so it's not crazy to think they could find their way onto the field for 5+ games but it's probably not wise to expect it to happen.



LB Grant Godfrey (7)

The coaches said this week that they aren't forcing Godfrey into one position and are instead focused on him becoming acclimated to the speed of the game and what's happening on the field. So it doesn't sound like there is one spot where Godfrey is trending toward playing right away. He could be a depth backstop in his first year.



WR Ardell Banks (8)

Ordinarily this would be a 9 or a 10 because the coaches have already talked about Banks' need to continue to get bigger and stronger but we also have to account for the possibility of injury at receiver, in which case Banks would move higher up the pecking order. But a redshirt still seems likely and ideal.



DL Kendrick Gilbert (8)

By ranking Gilbert was one of Kentucky's top recruits from the 2023 class. That would be one reason to think he might be able to get on the field more quickly than some other players. On the other hand, Kentucky has a lot of older defensive linemen and no position where there is a glaring need, and you have to be really physical up front to stand up in SEC games as a true frosh SEC defensive lineman. Deone Walker did it but many can't and sometimes a development year is helpful in the trenches.



DL Tavion Gadson (8)

Gadson and Gilbert have good length up front but the same dynamic is true here as was for Gilbert. It's better to be in a position where players like Gadson are more likely to redshirt than have to play immediately.



LB Jayvant Brown (8)

There seems to be more opportunity for a freshman at linebacker than some other positions because the spots aren't overly deep but there are still older players who have spent a lot more in the system who should probably be under the microscope before we get to Brown. So a redshirt is more likely than not.



OL Koby Keenum (9)

If there's an injury to an interior lineman then this could slide up to a 7 or an 8 but Zach Yenser has already said that if they need a center other than Burton the first look would be to slide Eli Cox over there. Tanner Bowles has also been snapping.



DL Tommy Ziesmer (9)

Ziesmer produced at a high level at Boyle County and his physicality certainly won't hurt his chances of getting on the field. But as with Gilbert, it's just not clear where the opportunity is going to be in his firs tyear given all of the older players competing for reps.



OL Austin Ramsey (9)

While Ramsey's task isn't the same as Wood's he was also not recruited to play as a true freshman. At least that should not be the expectation. Kentucky's a program that will need to develop offensive linemen for a couple of years before they are really ready to make a prime impact. Ramsey still falls into that camp.



DB Jaremiah Anglin (10)

Given that we've seen pictures of Anglin wearing a knee brace, as a true freshman in a secondary with so many older players competing for spots this seems like the right estimation.



TE Tanner Lemaster (10)

This isn't a knock on Lemaster at all, it's just a consequence of the tight end room bursting at the seams with players who could get on the field. Only so many tight ends can conceivably see the field consistently.



OT Malachi Wood (10)

No speculation here. We knew that Wood was a developmental tackle prospect because of his weight so the first year or two will be spent packing on the pounds and getting his body in a position to see if he can be a guy for them.