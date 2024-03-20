ADVERTISEMENT

FB Recruiting Cats add a transfer long snapper

JRowland

JRowland

All-American
Staff
May 29, 2001
63,457
229,917
113
39
www.rivals.com


Alex McLaughlin is a late 2024 PWO addition as a long snapper for Kentucky.

The Weddington, N.C., native is a 5'10, 220-pound transfer from Illinois, where he was a sophomore this past year. The year before that he was at NC State.

He saw action in one game for the Wolfpack in 2022 as a redshirt freshman and didn't see action for the Illini this year. Seems like the kind of guy you bring in if you like what you've seen from him on film or to add to the competition as we've seen snapping be an issue before. He was a Rubio 5-star LS coming out of high school ranked No. 11 at that task by the scouting network.
 
  • Like
Reactions: mjdotson, brbates, jlett and 18 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

chasep23

Berke Buyuktuncel (UCLA transfer)

Replies
63
Views
3K
The House of Blue
Mozzie
M
Jeff Drummond

Bat Cats to open CWS against NC State... A quick glance at the Wolfpack

Replies
15
Views
1K
The House of Blue
uky8unc5
uky8unc5
Snowcats86

UNC Grad Transfer CB

Replies
11
Views
1K
The House of Blue
jdsdrummer
jdsdrummer
datboynamedtoy98

Basketball Roster - Long Highlight Videos

Replies
6
Views
381
The House of Blue
dlh331
D
JRowland

Basketball More on UK transfer Lamont Butler

Replies
5
Views
1K
The House of Blue
CATFANFOLIFE87
CATFANFOLIFE87
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today