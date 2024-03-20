JRowland
Alex McLaughlin is a late 2024 PWO addition as a long snapper for Kentucky.
The Weddington, N.C., native is a 5'10, 220-pound transfer from Illinois, where he was a sophomore this past year. The year before that he was at NC State.
He saw action in one game for the Wolfpack in 2022 as a redshirt freshman and didn't see action for the Illini this year. Seems like the kind of guy you bring in if you like what you've seen from him on film or to add to the competition as we've seen snapping be an issue before. He was a Rubio 5-star LS coming out of high school ranked No. 11 at that task by the scouting network.