FB Recruiting Big weekend....

May 29, 2001
Visitors this weekend.....

RB Chip Trayanum (Ohio State) - The Buckeyes were not happy when Trayanum went into the portal. Just read what Maurice Clarett wrote about the situation. Someone they probably did not want to lose. He can be a RB1 type for Kentucky if that's the direction they ultimately move in, certainly a good sign he's visiting right away going into the portal.

WR Raymond Cottrell (Texas A&M) - Really like where Kentucky stands with the big-bodied A&M receiver. Keep in mind, getting these guys on campus and around everybody is going to be very important because they are not just looking for talent, they're looking for leadership and the right locker room fits.

WR Donovan McCulley (Indiana) - The former QB turned WR who had a breakout last year while he was in action will still visit UK this weekend. Heard from one person recently the belief is it's either Michigan or Kentucky. I like the idea of McCulley because he could conceivably be a top-3/4 receiving option on next year's team but also has that dual-threat background.

DB Quaysheed Scott (Kentucky commit) - Important visit for Scott, who has been coveted by South Carolina and drawn interest from some others. Folks like Scott, he can be a really nice player. He will be at UK this weekend, which is a good sign.

One additional note about S Cam Dooley from the high school ranks. The Alabama safety is apparently down to Kentucky and Georgia Tech, I wrote yesterday. The sense I got from the conversations I had was that there's talk Dooley might officially visit Georgia Tech this weekend and they believe they could possibly win him over if he goes through with the trip. The person who shared the info with me told me that "geography/distance (from home) is big". Atlanta is only an hour and 15 minutes from Valley, Ala., but Lexington is seven hours away. I feel like Kentucky has done everything it can to make its case and land Dooley. He picked Mizzou the first time around. If he doesn't visit GT, I'll like UK's chances. If he does, it becomes harder.
 
