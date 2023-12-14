WR Raymond Cottrell



** Grew up a fan of Florida because his father was a big Gator fan.

** Surfaced as a recruit in 2020 early in his HS career and couldn't travel much because of COVID restrictions

** First offers were from Tennessee & Florida State before he even started high school

** Was teammates with then-Auburn commit Marquis Robinson and took some visits with him

** Big guy who could conceivably play outside or inside WR

** Played very high level of competition in HS (Florida 6A) and posted big receiving numbers but also was effective passing/running

** Cottrell played some QB for his HS team and that cut into his receiving numbers some years

** Was known as HS prospect for having good hands and ability to fight for contested catches

** Better speed than you assume from someone that size and did run track in HS

** Then-Rivals analyst Ryan Wright wrote, "Because of his size, Cottrell can go across the middle, go over corners and safeties, and can create mismatches with linebackers if lined up on the inside.

** Was very drawn to FSU HC Mike Norvell because he's a religious guy, Noles were definitely a factor in HS

** Visited UGA for their G-Day spring game and that's when they emerged as the favorite. Was first time a school started to stand out

** When Florida offered Cottrell shed tears because it was his dream school

** Happening simultaneously midway through Cottrell's HS career: Dream school offers (UF), UGA blows him away (spring game visit), and got very close to Norvell

** UK fans may remember UF WR Jacob Copeland. Seemed like he may transfer to UK couple of years ago. Cottrell knows him, from same area

** The emotional/historical connection to UF won out early as he committed to the Gators after attending Friday Night Lights in Gainesville

** Talked about being excited watching Florida run some tempo offense with Emory Jones, probably happy UK will want to go more tempo moving forward

** He flipped to UGA during the Bulldogs' first national title run under Kirby Smart after a "deep conversation" with his father

** Have to remember UF and UGA were (and are) in two totally different places as programs as Cottrell was thinking about those schools

** When Cottrell flipped from UF to UGA, asst coach Hankton was a big reason for that. Hankton was hired by LSU and the Tigers started pursuing him

** Around this time in '22 Cottrell took an official visit to Texas A&M so this is when the Aggies were heavily involved

** While committed to UGA took an OV to Miami with '23 teammate and QB Emory Williams, who signed with the Canes. That was the week after his A&M visit

** Cottrell did not sign with UGA in the early signing period. In that period between the early and late signing periods he was the only player UM was targeting

** At the time, Cottrell seemed to want to sign early, not sure why he did not. Previously he had talked about signing early. So either he wanted to and was asked not to or the offer to UGA depended on his ability to enroll early, or he was completely torn. There is some unknown there. We do know UGA brought in several other '23 receivers

** As a senior teaming up with Miami QB commit Emory Williams had 46 catches for 651 yards and 9 TD. Rushed 38 times for 279 yards and five scores. Was 7/15 for 74 yards and 2 TDs as a passer

** Had 63 catches for 985 yards and 8 TD as a junior

** A&M writer Passwaters confirmed after flip to Aggies that Cottrell had quietly taken several visits to the school preceding the flip even while he seemed strong with UGA

** WR was definitely a bigger need at that point in the recruiting cycle for A&M than it was for UGA

** Passwaters scouted Cottrell: "The four-star receiver is a chain mover who can beat up on smaller defensive backs with his size and strength. He has good speed on the outside and will be able to beat SEC jams off the line. Cottrell is a matchup nightmare for most corners and safeties."

** Cottrell had 2 catches for 22 yards in the A&M spring game.

** After the spring game Jimbo singled Cottrell out for praise, saying he had a dinged hip and would have done even more if he were 100%

** Was the first Texas A&M player to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 13, during the season but after Jimbo Fisher's firing



















