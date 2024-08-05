Nothing too groundbreaking here but an update on some situations that have been in the headlines recently or have checked up this weekend:



** Nobody has told me that 3-star OL Jayden Clark and 3-star WR/TE Mikkel Skinner will definitely be committing to Kentucky but I like their chances with both players based on the chatter and just keeping you updated on that. No timetable for those players except my understanding that Skinner "should" announce "soon" and Clark told me that he had other visits planned but didn't seem to be too focused on them and also seemed to leave the door open to a flexible timetable. So I would not at all be surprised if one or both players made a decision this summer. Could be soon. Don't assume it has moved in another direction unless I say so though, as I don't have timetable expectations. Clark is communicating but haven't heard much directly from Skinner.



** Noah King had been a safety option who earned an offer at camp and might have been a down the road guy if the Cats had extra scholarships to play with but he went ahead and committed to Kansas State not long ago. Not a bad decision on the surface as its a quality program that develops players well and they obviously valued him a little more than the Cats at this time.



** Cam Thomas is a highly-regarded 2026 linebacker target from Lakota West. He has a lot of respect for Kentucky and has connected with Alex Afari on a visit to the school earlier this year. He just visited Oregon before the dead period and picked up an offer from the Ducks so there's going to be a lot of competition.



** Daniel Davis is a massive 2025 OG from Florida who has been linked to Kentucky but I've done some digging and don't think he is on the radar. Jayden Clark, for sure, but do not think Davis will be an option for them.