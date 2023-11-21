



** Brohm called the Miami win very big for the program because they're a very talented team and the Cards just found a way to win. They did celebrate after the game because they locked up an ACC title game spot.



** One game season now, Brohm says, against a very talented opponent that has been successful against Louisville in recent years. Must get back to work and understand what this game means. It means a lot to the team but also the fan base. Must have a great week of practice. Important game. Must understand how difficult it will be "because this team does have talent, they've played a really good schedule, they've got good size, good length, and good athletes, and we'll have to play really well to win."



** Asked if he watched any of the past games in the series the last 4-5 years Brohm said he hasn't studied all of them, so to speak, but has watched as a fan. Kentucky's done a good job of building their program. Have recruited good talent, coached well. Always solid on defense. Great deal of respect for consistency on defense. New OC has provided a spark. They're well coached. They've competed against really good opponents all year so they won't back down at all. They'll put it to them, and Louisville has to respond. It will take "our best performance and a really good week of practice."



** Rivalries are great to play in. He understood Trinity-St X from HS. Means a lot to fan base and city. In CBB and CFB they're fun to be a part of. Everybody wants to come to the game and get bragging rights. It's one of the reasons you play sports, to provide entertainment and excitement for the fans and to brag on your team for a year. Fans and players know each other, lots of similarities in the mass of people.



** Both programs have had some ups and downs. For Louisville its just a desire to keep winning and momentum. Louisville fans will be ready to go. Players need to understand how much fans want to win this game. We can't have any letdown this week. Must be full speed ahead.



** Kentucky's run game is their strength. Outstanding RB, experienced QB, good play caller. Want to run the ball, play action, if they can get that going they're going to win. You have to try to take away what their strengths are. Make them do things they aren't as comfortable with. Important to try to get a lead against teams like Kentucky. They have good receivers. Three guys each with about 40 catches and an experienced QB. Must have a good plan. They're going to be physical.



** On his success in rivalry games at Purdue, Brohm said he takes them seriously. They mean a whole lot to him going back to HS and college. Can make a lot of people happy or sad. As a player you don't want to make your fans sad or mad. At Purdue, found a way to beat Indiana "but it was always tight." Just try to make less mistakes, a few more big plays in the fourth quarter. Very, very important game.



** Some kicking struggles recently for Louisville: "Brock has done some really good things, unfortunately he's struggled the past couple of weeks..." Has done good things in practice, sometimes you overthink things. Just like with a QB or anybody, prepare in practice and work on the mechanical things you need to. In games you have to block things out. He's thinking too much. "I think he can get out of it." Backup has been kicking good in practice.



** Reporter mentions how much Stoops likes Brohm, or said he does, and Brohm said he likes Stoops. He's a really good FB coach. Good person. Built up the UK brand and program. Football guy from a football family, so a lot of respect for that. And he wants to win. Has good coaches on staff, has recruited well and done a great job.



** Tight ends had best games of the season against Miami... Important position in their offense, Brohm says. Trying to get guys experience. Happened to have a lot of guys who haven't played that position a whole lot. When you come in and play a position - QB, center, tight end - those are the hardest to learn right away. Lots on your plate, lots to learn. Tight end is tough because you must block, make line calls, line movements, technique, get open on routes, route adjustments, physical but also run. Will be important to continue to utilize them. Miami had good corners with good size guarding them tight. "You've got to be able to work the middle of the field." As they work the middle, more will open up outside.



** Asked about Deone Walker ... he's really big, pretty athletic as well. Their DL is big. Legit size. Three DTs at 320 plus. Good size at the position. Really strong on defense last 4-6 years.



** On Leary ... Brohm said they looked at all options at QB. Leary was coming off a surgery but he was talented, put up good numbers at NC State. They knew UK would have a good option at that position. Any time you can bring experience at QB it helps the whole offense. Thinks Leary is perfect for what they're doing.



** Brohm: Wants to make UK throw more than they might want to.