DC407: Really interested to see how they come out in this game. The last time they played UK, they got punked. But this UK team may have their worst offense in a decade.Can we find a way to hit some big plays offensively? That's the only way I think we can score, not sure we can put together sustained drives against their defense.***jpogden: “Should have no issues beating this Kentucky team” lol We’ve lost to them 3 straight years. I’ll believe we win when we’ve actually won the game. Go ahead and ignore how Stoops’ defense has shut us down and dominated us the last 3 years. Billy is Billy and Stoops is Stoops. Neither one of them is changing and Billy hasn’t beat Stoops yet.***Gator Mark: I have very little confidence in Billy. He will find a way to lose this game, whether it’s a special teams blunder or too conservative on a critical 4th down play.***ih8f$u: I don’t feel confident with Billy at the helm, but for some reason I think we get this one. We are capable of playing well, and I just feel like the Swamp will be loud and well want this one, and Kentucky has looked pretty inept. Once or twice a year we seem to have a game where we get out of our own way and play pretty well… last year it was Tennessee and usce. I just get the feeling that we’ll get this one. I have no reason to think so other than just a vibe. It does make me wonder how Kentucky beat ole miss though.***NearTheRiver: Never say never with Napier coaching but we will beat them. Similar to the UCF game.***Moosepoo80: I think that's where our fans haven't adjusted to the new game. This isn't the SEC under Spurrier or Meyer it's not even the same as under Mullen. We got parity now. Vandys winning, Arky beat Tenneseee, Scarolina lost by 2 to Bama, Georgia only beat Miss St by 10, Kentucky beat Ole Miss etc etc. Parity and teams don't have depth like they once did. There's been very few SEC matchups overall this season where the score is lopsided. As $$ changes the game it's becoming like the NFL where any given Saturday the underdog can win. It's no longer where you can just look at the other teams logo and expect a blowout. We have the best conference for a reason. And all the top players want to play in it and get paid to play in it now. Our fans are slow to accept that reality***capgator: If Lagway leads this team to a bowl they should immediately build a fourth statue.***ocalaman: Gators should win, nut Kentucky has been the better team in the trenches the last few years. I don't want Mark Stoops and his boring style of play in Gainesville, but he's a better coach than what we've got. Not picking a winner, but my expectations have gotten very low in spite of some really high quality talent.***Nicktheslick: I don’t have an oracle but the gators are winning this one.***46885: kentucky is a way worse match up for UF than the Vols were, it doesn't matter what number is next to a teams name or not.***Countygator1: Cats can play defense. But they struggle to score points.***Tebow Time: Sounds like the Gators***NavigatorII: After seeing what we saw Saturday night, you have to wonder if Napier will lose control over the locker room, he basically cost the Gators a win with his boneheaded calls. The players have to be second guessing how that went down considering they played their asses off for no good reason. Running your QB at the goal line when prior to the season, packages were made specifically for the bigger QB in situations like that, lining up in the shotgun on 4th and 1 and running a jet sweep. That's only two of the bad calls that come to mind, mostly because I've tried to forget thinking about it.***Gators1853: If Napier finds a way to lose to this Kentucky team he should be fired immediately after the game.***CountyGator1:Our defense has sucked most of the year, but the last two weeks have been promising for sure. If our D plays like they have the past two games, we should be able to hold KY to 20 or less. Not sure we can score 20 against them.***Gator Fever: I have watched quite a bit of KY games this year and that defense is still pretty good. That Vandy QB is hard to contain as the Bama game showed. KYs offense is down this year. Their passing attack has been pretty bad and they haven't been able to just line up and run it like some recent years. If our defense plays like the TN game I like our chances. It won't be an easy first SEC start for Lagway though.***bradleygator: I promise you Stoops is in coaches meetings telling his guys, let’s just keep our stuff together, keep it close and let Florida self destruct.***ocalaman: And they're working like heck to defense the 5 or 6 plays that Billy Napier calls every game.***Our Gators have issues but Kentucky has a running back who apparently doesn't tie his shoes. So Stoops sits him down. Personally I would get one of my managers to teach him how to tie his shoes, especially when he may be the best runner on your team. Jamarion Wilcox averaged 11.7 yards per carry but only had three carries vs. Vanderbilt.***