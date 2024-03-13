ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball VIDEO: Cats talk prep for SEC Tournament

LEXINGTON, KY


KENTUCKY ASST. COACH BRUISER FLINT:

* Asked if the younger Cats are ready for this setting... Flint laughs and says you never know, we'll find out Friday.

* Cal still downplays the SECT, but he does want to see them keep momentum going that they've been building. That's the important part.

* Thought they got bullied in the first matchup with UT. Did better handling physicality and getting 50/50 balls in the rematch.

* Adou Thiero brings great energy to the Cats. Playing with that great energy and athleticism since he's been feeling healthy again.

* This league is really good, and there's going to be some tough games "from top to bottom."

* Tre Mitchell has trying to do some extra work, get back into basketball shape and his rhythm. Some scrimmaging has been good for him.

* The bigs are still in the rotation of whoever is playing well and matches up best will be the guy who commands the minutes in any particular game. "It's worked for us, and all three of them have stepped up at different times."

* Asked what's different about Antonio Reeves this year vs. last year going into the tournament... Much more confident. Players around him have really helped him just play to his strengths. They asked him to carry too much of the load last year.

* SC game was one that really taught their young guys how they were going to be tested physically moving forward. They've responded pretty well to it since then. Likewise, Texas A&M game was a game that sent a message to the young guys about the kind of intensity you have to have on the road.

* Communication is a big deal at this time of year. They've gotten better at that as the year as moved along. Have to keep getting better at it in the tourney scenario.

* On when he thought Reed Sheppard might be so good... Probably during the Canada trip. And he showed he was a little better athlete than they originally thought to go along with being a great shooter and passer. Says he knows Reed has become a "folk hero," but they always knew he was really good. He was a Top 25 player.


