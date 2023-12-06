Just connected with Brock's dad Greg and here's what the decision came down to:



"Really it's about the best fit for what he can do as an athletic QB," he said. "It's about the uncertainty of what (Carson) Beck is going to do and not willing to play roulette [and] worry about his decision. By pulling the trigger on Kentucky he is able to get in there with Coen and start grinding on the playbook in early January.



"He played behind a Stetson Bennett that may never happen again, a walk-on that played his 5th and 6th years at 23 and 24 years old, and gets drafted in the fourth round. Beck, who until the Alabama game, was believed to be getting a late 1st round draft grade.



"So, now it's about playing."