BRAD WHITE Q&A:



* Communication, technique, 3rd downs really need cleaned up this week. Physicality was really good, though, and you love to see that. Effort is what you always like to see. Now, gotta have better awareness to that effort and physicality.



* Would like to have a couple of his 3rd down calls back. Need to put his guys in a better spot on a couple of those. A couple 3rd downs where they didn’t have the right awareness of routes that they had repped in practice and made the right play call for. Little details. You get off the field when you put all that together.



* Not about yards for us, it’s about points. But they did give up too many extended drives. Kept points off the board with goal line stand and blocked field goal, but you don’t want to let them get down there for those opps.



* EKU’s McKinney is a playmaker at QB. “He’s all kinds of savvy.” Faster than you realize on zone reads. Can make guys miss. Throws it all over the field with great placement. Good player. “He’s going to be a handful.”



* Wallace really played physical, downhill. You felt his presence. Good communication with D-Jack. Those two work well together inside. Like most guys, Trevin can still clean some things up with his eyes.



* Defense did a nice job on that goal line stand after losing the INT on a tough call. Liked seeing Zion come back and make a big hit on that goal line stand to come off the field with no points. Geiger also made a really nice downhill tackle near the goal line on another drive. Pleased with those safeties stepping up in run support.



* D-Line really played well. Deone drew a lot of attention but still did his job. Stat sheet may not overwhelm you, but the tape does. Three really big plays where he was all over the QB. He was very close to a few sacks. The influence and presence.



* Kahlil Saunders really showed off his combination of size and athleticism. Has really nice twitch and explosion. Keeping him healthy and fresh is key. When he does his thing, it’s really impressive to see.



* Biggest difference in Ball State and EKU prep… Some carryover, actually, between their offenses. EKU will push the ball down the field more.



* On issues against the bootlegs… some formational looks that they need to handle better. Played one really well and had a holding call wipe it out.



