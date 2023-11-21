Hello HOB. Back over at a rainy JCFTC today for the one and only UK Football practice report we will have this week due to the holiday. We’ll have both OC Liam Coen and DC Brad White joining us today, plus a couple of select players, to discuss Saturday’s matchup with Louisville in the Governor’s Cup game. They’re slated to wrap up around 5:30 ET. Stay tuned…







LIAM COEN Q&A:



* Louisville defense is very disciplined, well coached. A shift in what they weredoing at Purdue and early on at Louisville. They play together, run to the ball, sTrain.



* We’ve been inconsistent against this style of defense that challenges you on the perimeter with press man coverage and brings a lot of heat up front. They give you some opportunities, though, if you handle it.



* On emotions and penalties... Have to handle that. Both teams will be chippy but a mutual respect, maybe, as well Because of how well their team has done in the rankings. “We have to go in there with our hair on fire.”



* On things to address with portal season coming up… Need more leadership and some guys to hold each other accountable. Need to get bigger at some spots, more physical up front. That’s got to be who we are.



* On the deep ball… Sometimes trying to force it too fat down the field, and when you get in the game, that long ball is different from getting WR 10 yards behind the scout team defense in practice.



* We’ve practiced well That’s probably hard for you guys to hear at this point. But theyve not shied away from it.



* Thinks Izayah Cummings has kept working hard and was ready for his opportunity. He’ll be a bigger part of the plan in this game and the bowl game.



BRAD WHITE Q&A:



* On emotions this week… Can’t take that part of it out, but you have to keep them in check. Hope the guys are fired up to play. The way practice has started this week, I think that’s the case.



* UofL offense really efficient, balanced. QB looks more at ease as the season has gone along. They have their own unique system but it’s somewhat similar to what UK has seen vs Mizzou and Florida.



* There was a long stretch in SC game where they can take the film and show the players “This is what it looks like when you execute and strain,” but you also have the first two drives and the next to last one to show how it can fall apart if one guy isn’t in the right spot or has bad eyes.



* On pass rush… Stems from not winning 1 on 1s. It’s a one-game season right now, and we have to be better in this one game. We’ll address the rest of it after the Season (suggesting they have to fix some things in recruiting or scheme). Tend to think he means more along the lines of recruiting.



