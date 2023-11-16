Hello HOB. Back over at the JCFTC for one last time this week as Kentucky HC Mark Stoops will offers his final comments on the matchup with South Carolina before the Cats hit the road for Columbia. We’re slated to talk to him at approx 5:15 ET. Stay tuned…







MARK STOOPS Q&A:



* Good week of practice. Great weather to get in work. Guys are in good spirits. Thinks they’ve bounced back from last week‘s disappointment. They’ve had good energy, and they’re excited to go down and play great at South Carolina. Feels like they did It in a tough environment a couple of weeks ago at MSU, a place they haven’t played well over the years. Hoping they can do that again.



* You hope your team has to resolve to go on the road and play well. Our teams have always had the toughness and attitude to do that. It takes that kind of chip on your shoulder to go do it. “I believe this team has it.”



* On Sandstorm… Played it all week at practice. Jokes, “the great thing about that song, it gets everybody juiced.” (Laughs)



* On Rattler… Really good player, getting more comfortable every week. You can see his comfort level going up. Has a really good feel in the pocket. Does a nice job of escaping when he can, buying time, keeping his eyes down the field.



* On similarities with Milroe and Rattler... Some. They both have that feel and ability to keep things alive and make explosives down the field.



* Really need to be balanced offensively in this one.



* Gotta have pressure on the QB. Winning 1-on-1s up front is a must in this game.



* DB Andru Phillips has practiced and he’ll be out there.



* Stoops gets a little aggravated about another question looking back at Bama. Says that game might as well be 3 months ago in his mind. Have to focus on this game.