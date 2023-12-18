Hello HOB. Back over at the JCFTC for today’s practice report. We’ll have OC Liam Coen and maybe a couple of players from the offensive side of the ball joining us to talk about prep for Clemson in the Gator Bowl. They’re slated to wrap up any minute now, although it could be going a bit longer since cold, wind, and even some snow today in Lexington have pushed practice to the fieldhouse…







LIAM COEN Q&A:



* On the last two weeks juggling practice and recruiting… Landscape of CFB has changed drastically with the portal in place. A learning experience, but also a good chance to get some more guys on campus and show them what UK is all about. Really different from anything he’s been involved with in the past. Sometimes have to re-recruit guys already on your team, and they've had positive conversations with those guys. Happy to have a few of them back.



* On prep for Clemson D with a lot of guys opting out, challenge of scouting... Still looks like an SEC-type team. Some great players still in this game. Deep front 7, and big challenge on the perimeter to beat guys in man coverage. Gotta fight to get open and make throws in small windows.



* On young guys who could in this game... Wants to see Anderson build on what he‘s been doing at TE. Porter at WR, Wilcox at RB a couple more guys they’d like to get on the field. Also playing a really strong opponent and it's important to get the win in this game, so hard to say how much we'll see them.



* Young OT Wood is a kid they’re excited about in the future because of his unique length. He’s kind of the way you want to draw up an OT for the future. Dedicated himself to changing his body since he got here. Getting better and better with each practice. Really interested to see how he looks in the spring.



* On playing faster, will it happen in bowl game? Focus right now has been executing in this game. It’s been so hectic with the portal, probably not a great time to implement drastic changes. Still don’t want to be playing in the 50-snap range, though.



* Really happy Ray Davis made the decision to play in the Gator Bowl. Not surprised because he’s such a good kid. Wants to be out there with him teammates in this kind of game.



* Big to get Eli and Marques Cox coming back for one more year. Two quality guys who are really close, understand the calls, understand what the standard is at UK and how to communicate that to younger players.



* On QB room… Likes the direction that is going. Did well in the portal and have some other dudes to work with on the development piece for the future. (Can’t officially comment on new guys until Wednesday.) Noted that Deuce Hogan has been a great addition to the program, even though he hasn't played a lot. Doing a good job in practice, leading.



* Wilcox is a RB who can really stick his foot in the ground and go. Shifty. Gives them some real burst. Kid can go. Needs to continue getting some good weight on him.



* Energy in practice and the building of late... It's been good. Practices aren't as long, so the juice is a little higher. You can sense the competitive juices starting to flow again with a team like Clemson to play against.



* On WRs without a WR coach... Done a pretty good job without a coach being named yet. Got some quality kids on campus, retained some kids. Hopefully they'll have their new coach in place soon. But did a good job of addressing some needs in that room. Big off-season for that group. Looking for a guy who has played the position, is a great communicator, can demonstrate a lot of the stuff you're asking them to do because you're young and athletic enough to show them on the practice field.



*****







MARQUES COX Q&A:



* On deciding to come back for next season… Thought development could really benefit, strength, flexibility, all those things.



* OL thinks they could have the pieces next year to have a dominant unit. Trying not to worry about next year until next year, but this bowl game can help them set a good foundation For 2024.



* Hasn’t won a bowl game yet in his career, so very motivated to try and get that first one.



* Has been working hard with young OT Malachi Woods. Really proud of what he’s doing, taking the coaching, improving his technique. Trying to coax some mean out of him, get him more aggressive. Such a nice guy.



BRENDEN BATES Q&A:



* Game means a lot to him, especially since he didn‘t get to play in last year’s bowl game.



* Clemson brought some extra juice for the team. You can tell they all want to play in this one.



* Glad to have Dingle back in the TE room. They were supportive when he decided to enter portal and welcomed him back with open arms when he decided to return.



* His career has kinda split the old days and the portal/NIL days. Says it’s such a different world. Crazy, really.