Back over at the JCFTC for another week of UK football practice updates as we inch closer and closer to kicking off the season. The team has transitioned to late-afternoon practices, so we'll be having reports around 5:30 ET from this point moving forward. Tuesdays remain "offense day," so OC Liam Coen, assistant coaches, and players from that side of the ball will be joining us for interviews.







LIAM COEN Q&A:



* On backup QB… Feels pretty good. Those guys have really competed at a high level, gotten a ton of reps, really improved. Much better situation than a year ago or even back to spring. Kaiya is playing with so much more confidence, really carrying himself well, "and he's performed."



* On scrimmage tape… Nice things in red zone at times, some young guys who made big plays. A step in the right direction from the first scrimmage, but still a lot of stuff on tape for teaching purposes. A protection bust on one would-be TD. But a lot of situational learning stuff that should help them get better.



* Anthony Brown looks to be in the WR rotation. The other young WRs still working on earning their time, still figuring things out. AB "is a different kid. He's definitely got a shot (to play a lot)."



* Ran pretty good in some of the short-yardage situations. Some good bursts thru the LOS. Some really good runs from Ramon Jefferson in the scrimmage (his first real live work coming back from that ACL) and also Jamarion Wilcox. Excited to see that.



* Work in progress for Crowdus. Has to be more consistent, day in and day out. Catching it more consistently, being in the right spot more consistently. Likes the demeanor the last week or so. He is serious about working on things. “We need Dekel Crowdus to step up, no doubt.”



* Leary has a natural delivery, repeatable like a good golfer. That’s why he’s so accurate. Smooth. Hasn't had to work with his mechanics at all. Drives the ball on all the throws, even the short stuff. A lot of guys aim those and don't drive it in there like Leary does.



* May not know that for a while about RT. The competition could go thru the first couple of games. Doesn’t want fans to be concerned. Says it’s more of a positive that Flax has improved so much that it’s a legit competition. Good things from Courtland Ford and Dylan Ray. All of those guys have earned time.



* They want to have an 8-man rotation as they get into the season. Eight guys fully ready to play, even if they're not rotating eight in a game.



* Wilcox "has some real gas." Can really run with it outside the tackles. Also had a really nice catch in the scrimmage. Called him a "slasher." ... "I like the kid. He's growing, becoming more trustworthy, a guy you can count on."



* Tayvion Robinson is another guy they're counting on to step up and take things to a different level. Can be a leader for this team if he's more consistent.



* Cummings continues to work at TE. One of their best kids when it comes to doing everything right, on and off the field. It's up to the coaches to make sure they put him in a good position to succeed and take advantage of his natural abilities.



* TE spot is deepest on the offensive side of the ball. Definitely have to find personnel groups to take advantage of it. In theory, could see four of them out there together in 14 personnel grouping. Versatile group. Each guy can do different things well.



* KC Chiefs had their Asst. GM here asking about the TEs today.



