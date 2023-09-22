JRowland
All-American
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 63,488
-
- 230,612
-
- 113
-
- 39
** Kentucky made the top six for 4-star WR/CB Kam Mikell this week. In no particular order, Kentucky, Georgia, Colorado, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas A&M are the six schools Mikell is considering. It seems like wide receiver at Kentucky is a role that he's intrigued by but again, he is open to playing on either side of the ball. Mikell officially visited Colorado this month and there is talk he could visit South Carolina very soon again as well. He has also taken officials to South Carolina and Georgia. He still has officials to Tennessee (9/29) and Kentucky (10/28) on tap. We don't know about the significance of the Kentucky visit date, but it's worth noting that he is expected to make a college decision right on the heels of that trip to Lexington. My expectation has been that Georgia is in the best position but we shall see.
** Seems like Kentucky is not as much of a factor with Cam Coleman, the 5-star WR committed to Texas A&M. UK had his attention for a while when he was uncommitted and he did visit the school. He's not shut down recruiting entirely but seems to be focusing on a different set of schools while he remains committed to the Aggies. Sounds like Colorado and Prime will get a look but no indication he is wavering much from A&M.
** Rutgers WR commit Kevin Levy could be another player to be aware of as Kentucky works toward the finish line. He committed to Rutgers more than a month ago but has apparently been on Kentucky's radar for a good amount of time. Another to watch would be Duke wide receiver commit Chase Tyler, who we have mentioned before, but with Duke having the kind of season they have almost never had you have to wonder if he is likely to flip at this time. Never know though.
** One player committed elsewhere we have mentioned that I will continue to mention is Baylor defensive line commit Alex Foster. Baylor has been on the downswing on the field and that could make the situation more pressing for him down the stretch but TBD.
** If Kentucky were to take another defensive back one option could be Rutgers safety commit Antonio White.
** I believe Kentucky continues to recruit Florida defensive line commitment Nasir Johnson. He always had Kentucky hanging, lingering around among the top schools he was considering but it never seemed to reach an inflection point where they surged toward the very top. Until the winds change there I'm not predicting a flip but he's someone to keep in mind when you think about whether they might add to the defensive line.
** One of the difficulties in flipping Rico Scott from Alabama is the fact that they really want him. I don't have questions about whether they're riding the fence with him like they did with somebody like Barion Brown. Scott has had a huge season at Bishop McDevitt, and over the summer a Rivals100 receiver - Perry Thompson - flipped from Alabama to Auburn. Jameer Grimsley is listed as an athlete but he's slated to play defense at Alabama. No doubt, wide receiver and quarterback are the positions where Kentucky is swinging above its weight in recruiting. It's a bona fide destination program for some top recruits with those position groups because of Wan'Dale and recent high profile recruiting successes plus the way the offense translates to the NFL. A part of me wonders if their best chance to flip Scott, aside from his relationship with Saunders and the Coen offense, is if Saban decides to hang it up or if looks like things are moving that direction over the course of the year. I'm not floating that because I'm saying I expect it but it's definitely something you have to talk about with a 71-year old man whose program is not at its highest point in recent years and is currently experiencing some major offensive issues without a clear great QB solution. In that context, recruiting him is not as much of a pipe dream as it seems.
** Logged a pick for Brian Robinson to Kentucky three months ago and I don't want to give the impression that I thought it was locked up back then but have always felt like Kentucky probably has had the best chance. Confidence has been higher, as I said, since Robinson and the Smith brothers visited Kentucky on the same day weeks ago. Nothing has changed there and it does seem like Robinson is closing in on a decision.
** Devin Smith announces today and I don't have the time, maybe some of you have heard, but I'm still expecting the choice to be Kentucky. He has been very quiet over the past couple of weeks as has his coach, who I spoke with for this story a while back. Smith would really round out Kentucky's linebacker class perfectly. They would have players, and good players, for every position. Antwan Smith is as fast an off ball linebacker as you're going to come across. Smith was coveted by LSU. The lesser-known EDGE guys compared to Robinson who committed before will not be brought in as guys who "need" to play right away, but rather develop. From Jack to Sam to Will to Mike, if this class comes together as it seems like it will, there's a lot of potential there up front. The defensive staff really has it rolling bringing in players who fit the mold that they're looking for and as long as Brad White is around you have to feel like the defense is going to be in good shape. I don't want to make any strong proclamations, but I feel like there is a better chance of White sticking around for a while longer than last year. There's a lot of continuity at Kentucky and you don't have to win 10-11 games at the risk of losing your job and that may be attractive.
** I like where Kentucky stands with 2025 in-state OL prospect Isaac Sowells. He has spent a lot of this month checking out ACC schools but I do expect Kentucky to be a very strong top tier option for him.
** Moe Williams' son, 2025 prospect Amaree Williams, said this week that he will be at Kentucky's home game against Alabama and then he will be at Georgia when Kentucky takes on the Bulldogs as well. So he will see UK football twice in the weeks ahead. It does seem like Kentucky has a real chance with the elite '25 prospect but he's lined up a lot of other visits as well so it's definitely not a foregone conclusion he picks UK and it will be a tough fight.
** Also seems like a tough fight for Trevin Wallace's younger brother Tavion. He's looking closely at some other schools like Florida State, Auburn, etc., and Kentucky might have some ground to make up there. There's no guarantee they would even have overlap together in Lexington. However, my opinion is that if his brother is an All-SEC player and a high draft pick at Kentucky then you would imagine, under most circumstances, that they would have a shot.
** Seems like Kentucky is not as much of a factor with Cam Coleman, the 5-star WR committed to Texas A&M. UK had his attention for a while when he was uncommitted and he did visit the school. He's not shut down recruiting entirely but seems to be focusing on a different set of schools while he remains committed to the Aggies. Sounds like Colorado and Prime will get a look but no indication he is wavering much from A&M.
** Rutgers WR commit Kevin Levy could be another player to be aware of as Kentucky works toward the finish line. He committed to Rutgers more than a month ago but has apparently been on Kentucky's radar for a good amount of time. Another to watch would be Duke wide receiver commit Chase Tyler, who we have mentioned before, but with Duke having the kind of season they have almost never had you have to wonder if he is likely to flip at this time. Never know though.
** One player committed elsewhere we have mentioned that I will continue to mention is Baylor defensive line commit Alex Foster. Baylor has been on the downswing on the field and that could make the situation more pressing for him down the stretch but TBD.
** If Kentucky were to take another defensive back one option could be Rutgers safety commit Antonio White.
** I believe Kentucky continues to recruit Florida defensive line commitment Nasir Johnson. He always had Kentucky hanging, lingering around among the top schools he was considering but it never seemed to reach an inflection point where they surged toward the very top. Until the winds change there I'm not predicting a flip but he's someone to keep in mind when you think about whether they might add to the defensive line.
** One of the difficulties in flipping Rico Scott from Alabama is the fact that they really want him. I don't have questions about whether they're riding the fence with him like they did with somebody like Barion Brown. Scott has had a huge season at Bishop McDevitt, and over the summer a Rivals100 receiver - Perry Thompson - flipped from Alabama to Auburn. Jameer Grimsley is listed as an athlete but he's slated to play defense at Alabama. No doubt, wide receiver and quarterback are the positions where Kentucky is swinging above its weight in recruiting. It's a bona fide destination program for some top recruits with those position groups because of Wan'Dale and recent high profile recruiting successes plus the way the offense translates to the NFL. A part of me wonders if their best chance to flip Scott, aside from his relationship with Saunders and the Coen offense, is if Saban decides to hang it up or if looks like things are moving that direction over the course of the year. I'm not floating that because I'm saying I expect it but it's definitely something you have to talk about with a 71-year old man whose program is not at its highest point in recent years and is currently experiencing some major offensive issues without a clear great QB solution. In that context, recruiting him is not as much of a pipe dream as it seems.
** Logged a pick for Brian Robinson to Kentucky three months ago and I don't want to give the impression that I thought it was locked up back then but have always felt like Kentucky probably has had the best chance. Confidence has been higher, as I said, since Robinson and the Smith brothers visited Kentucky on the same day weeks ago. Nothing has changed there and it does seem like Robinson is closing in on a decision.
** Devin Smith announces today and I don't have the time, maybe some of you have heard, but I'm still expecting the choice to be Kentucky. He has been very quiet over the past couple of weeks as has his coach, who I spoke with for this story a while back. Smith would really round out Kentucky's linebacker class perfectly. They would have players, and good players, for every position. Antwan Smith is as fast an off ball linebacker as you're going to come across. Smith was coveted by LSU. The lesser-known EDGE guys compared to Robinson who committed before will not be brought in as guys who "need" to play right away, but rather develop. From Jack to Sam to Will to Mike, if this class comes together as it seems like it will, there's a lot of potential there up front. The defensive staff really has it rolling bringing in players who fit the mold that they're looking for and as long as Brad White is around you have to feel like the defense is going to be in good shape. I don't want to make any strong proclamations, but I feel like there is a better chance of White sticking around for a while longer than last year. There's a lot of continuity at Kentucky and you don't have to win 10-11 games at the risk of losing your job and that may be attractive.
** I like where Kentucky stands with 2025 in-state OL prospect Isaac Sowells. He has spent a lot of this month checking out ACC schools but I do expect Kentucky to be a very strong top tier option for him.
** Moe Williams' son, 2025 prospect Amaree Williams, said this week that he will be at Kentucky's home game against Alabama and then he will be at Georgia when Kentucky takes on the Bulldogs as well. So he will see UK football twice in the weeks ahead. It does seem like Kentucky has a real chance with the elite '25 prospect but he's lined up a lot of other visits as well so it's definitely not a foregone conclusion he picks UK and it will be a tough fight.
** Also seems like a tough fight for Trevin Wallace's younger brother Tavion. He's looking closely at some other schools like Florida State, Auburn, etc., and Kentucky might have some ground to make up there. There's no guarantee they would even have overlap together in Lexington. However, my opinion is that if his brother is an All-SEC player and a high draft pick at Kentucky then you would imagine, under most circumstances, that they would have a shot.