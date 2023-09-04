Hello HOB. Hope you’re enjoying your Labor Day weekend. Football season demands that we get back to work over here at Kroger Field today. We’ll have Mark Stoops joining us for his weekly press luncheon at Noon ET to discuss Week 2’s matchup with EKU. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes…







MARK STOOPS Q&A:



* Stoops says most times you don’t have a true indicator and a good feel for what happened in the game until you watch the film. In this case, he says the biggest compliment he can give his team is they were ready to play the game emotionally, physically. Give them credit for that. You could see a lot of disruption up front. Offensively, some of the issues were connected to making calls. Need to clean up some communication issues. But they played physical on both sides of the ball. Just did not play clean or take care of the little details, and “that will eventually bite us” if not addressed.



* Frustrating for offense that there were really long stretches in the game where they did not touch the ball for a variety of reasons. Could not get into rhythm. Some of that was their own fault, too, not converting on 3rd downs. At one point deep in the 2nd half, they had run only 11 plays. Couldn’t get guys the touches they wanted to give them going into the game.



* Offensive line play was an improvement. Ran the ball downhill, protected fairly well.



* If we can keep the same intensity and pay better attention to detail, we can get a lot better.



* Walt Wells was impressive when he was on the UK staff and he’s done a nice job at EKU. Really impressed with their QB. They didn’t get off to the start they wanted to last week (at Cincinnati) but should have a good team. Some good people on that staff who used to be at UK, including Maxwell Smith and CJ Conrad, but guys who will want to beat the Cats' brains in this week.



* Stoops says senior OL Kenneth Horsey, who was carted off the field Saturday, will not miss a long time, as originally feared. He will miss a couple of weeks, but should be back. Dylan Ray played well in his absence.



* Jager Burton played fairly well for a guy being at his new position. Need him to be more consistent. More on his plate now. “We expect him to be better.”



* Could have had more sacks had they been a little more precise in their technique on defense. Created a lot of pressure, but there’s an opportunity to get more sacks this season.



* On Liam’s return… Probably some pressure on him trying to do too much in his first game back. Just like the players wanting to do well the first time out there.



* On DHY … Consistently getting better, taking the coaching, going to work. DL group really challenges each other, nice job of pushing the other guys.



* Saunders is a big dude who’s long and can run. You saw one play where he tracked on down all the way down the line. “And he was moving.”



* Trevin Wallace was the guy they thought he was all during camp. Brought the intensity, ran sideline to sideline, pressured the QB. Stoops wasn’t sure about the exact number, but he thinks Wallace registered their second-fastest GPS time for the entire game. I think he said it was 21 mph. Flying.



* Scary moment for Stoops when Walt Wells had his heart attack, especially after what happened with his own father. But coaches understand what goes into this game, ‘and we’re gonna do what we do.”



* Stoops said he voted on captains more in-depth this year than just checking a box or it being a popularity contest. Got a lot more feedback from players on why guys should be captains.



* Stoops says he hopes they’ve gotten to the point in the program when you can nitpick a 30-point lead like he has today.



* Ty Bryant has been really solid. Really impressed with how he handles himself overall. Like the way his progressing. Very serious approach to the game. Takes pride in it. Helps on special teams. Very instinctive. Currently their 4th safety, so just needs to stay the course. “If every freshman approached practice the way he does, they’d be further along.”



* Jeremy Flax was really physical when he was on the field. He has really improved. Courtland Ford was also good. Both of them performed well. Ford had one situation where he needs to work better with the guy next to him, but you could understand it after you saw it on film. “They’re both starters. Interchangeable and playing well.”



