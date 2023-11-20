Hello HOB. We’ll have Mark Stoops joining us today to speak about the Cats’ regular-season finale against Louisville in the annual Governor’s Cup clash. He’ll be taking questions at approx Noon ET. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes…







MARK STOOPS Q&A:



* Obviously in a better mood today than he was Saturday night, but it’s good to move on to another week, another game, against a big rival. It’s an important game. We have some players who have been around here for a long time, some new players who haven’t been thru it, probably the last opportunity with this complete group of players with NFL opportunities, the portal, etc.



* It gets hard to watch a game where you had so many opportunities and just let it slip away. But you have to watch it and learn from it. Team is disappointed but not defeated. Will show their resovle they’ve always had to get back up for this week’s game.



* First drive of the SC game, have the 3rd down converted, get a penalty. “That’s just bad football.”



* A lot of respect for Coach Brohm, the turnaround that they’ve had, and the team he has. They’re better in a lot of areas. Fundamentally sound in all areas. Very aggressive, disruptive on defense. Good RBs, good scheme. Efficient in the running game, so sets up the balance he’s looking for. Did a good job in the portal.



* On the season falling short of the excitement they felt in the summer… Hard to pinpoint. Not the time to point fingers. We’re all in it together.



* Regarding the ongoing 3rd-and-long defensive issues. Several factors but thinks lack of pressure is the main issue.



* Plummer is a guy who is really comfortable in that system, what Brohm wants from his QB.



* Need a good plan for protection in this one. UofL brought pressure almost every snap in 2nd half of Miami game. The tipped passes have been a concern as well.



* On confidence vs. false bravado…. Hopes that they’re well past the latter. This is the fourth Top 10 team they will face, so he doesn’t want to see any of that.



* On head-to-head result of Louisville game and how it factors into recruiting… He says he’s not sure. Never say never, but they’re having a good year in the state during a disappointing season where Louisville is playing really well on the field.



* On Deone Walker… Really had a good game. Thought he made disruptive plays all night. One of the guys who can consistently pressure and draw attention. We need some others around him to step up.



* On how well he knows Jeff Brohm… Not big friends or anything, but always liked him back to his days with WKU. A lot of respect for him and his brother. Family of coaches, much like ours.



* This game doesn’t make up for disappointing losses they’ve had, but it is important. Knows how big it is. Has always embraced that.



* Last week was inexcusable. Not running and hiding from it. Thought heads were in a good space, but you‘re not going to win a game on the road while losing the turnover battle like that.



* Running game doesn’t look bad when you look at the overall numbers, yards per carry, but it’s still not up to their standard. Thinks the penalties that keep putting them behind the chains and changing what you can call has affected that.



* Asked if this might be the last time they play Louisville for a while when the SEC adds Texas and Oklahoma and eventually goes to 9 league games… Notes that next year is locked in, and he’s not a big fan of hypotheticals.



* I would desperately like to keep that trophy here, and keep it here for a while. It’s an important game to both teams. Good for the state. Would hope to have a better record the next go-around, but it would be fun for both teams to have a great record.



* Asked about “pony up” again, Stoops says he doesn’t really want to revisit it, but would like people to go back and listen to the whole conversation and not just that one part. But as far as he’s concerned, it was just something he lightheartedly said to that one person. Won’t make any excuses.



* On “portal season” … Several positions they’ll look at. Won’t comment at specific positions, but they’ll need to address some areas and will look into those.



UPDATED UK DEPTH CHART:




