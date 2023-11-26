** Texas A&M was apparently prepared to hire Mark Stoops. Among folks in the football community there is immense respect for what Mark Stoops has accomplished at Kentucky. If you talk to administrators, coaches, people who are around the game, it's almost a no-brainer that Stoops has earned an opportunity like at one of those football factories. There is clearly a disconnect between that opinion and the desire of fans for a more exciting style of football.



** This was pretty far along behind the scenes but it was obviously never official, which we said. I do believe that at one clear point he was the leading candidate. I heard from two or three people about a team meeting for Texas A&M. However, the first time I heard about the team meeting, the person seemed to suspect that it was Stoops based on the chatter at the time, but I don't know that they were 100% sure it was going to be Stoops.



** We were told that A&M folks were preparing for a press conference on "Monday or the following Monday" which was interesting and seems to suggest they had a guy picked out with a small contingency window if it fell through.



** A&M was interested in trying to pull Ryan Day from Ohio State and that was one of the big variables in play. He's lost three in a row to Michigan but hasn't lost to another Big Ten team. Could've been the kind of situation where OSU folks are tired of Day, Day is tired of an uncomfortable situation, and A&M would be benefit from him. That was a big part of the delay. They obviously would have taken Day if they could have and the Dabo Swinney flirtation was along the same lines. However, most folks seemed to believe that it was going to be either Stoops or Jedd Fisch who we mentioned the other day.



** One of the things A&M is apparently looking for is a HC who is very involved in recruiting, very hands-on in a lot of aspects of program management, as it seems like they are trying to curtail what is now a very sprawling and perhaps inefficient bureaucratic organization with that whole operation in Aggieland.



** This is something like the third time this has happened to Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork. When he was at Ole Miss he tried to hire Matt Luke and Dave Doeren but fan outrage when the names leaked caused an about-face. You have to wonder about how strong an AD someone is if this pattern keeps repeating for them. Have a conviction about a head coach and then fold when there's feedback.



** Personally wouldn't even need Stoops to explain what happened. Texas A&M is one of the top handful of programs in the country $$ wise so everybody believes you can win national championships there. I spoke with one person yesterday who said if you get a chance to coach at a place that is fully financially committed to winning in football at the highest level (Mich, OSU, A&M, Bama, UGA, etc) and pretty much nobody would turn down those opportunities. I believe that, it's a nothingburger to me. If you are upset that Stoops was in talks with another school then I don't know what to say, it's just a business, it should say a lot that Texas A&M's administration was prepared to bring him in.



** Have heard a number of other things, some conflicting, about yesterday. One person I spoke with believes Stoops might have relayed to someone earlier in the day that he wasn't taking the job shortly after the game was over. No confirmation on that, but this thing went well into the evening yesterday.



** Believe the source of a lot of the stuff on the A&M side was probably a staff member with the Aggies. I've pieced together enough to know that.



** Heard from a couple of folks that they believe Stoops did interview for the position as did others and they say it went very well, a big reason A&M was so interested. But then there was talk about them flying in to meet him after the Governor's Cup. A lot of the details are lacking in confirmation right now, admittedly, so I'm just sharing much of what I've heard.



** Had Stoops left, there was a lot of chatter that Kentucky would have moved toward Jon Sumrall from Troy. At the same time, there was going to be a major push to attempt to keep Liam Coen on as offensive coordinator moving forward - the idea being there aren't many offensive coordinators who are true quarterback magnets and that would be a very important thing. As for Brad White, I did not hear of the plan but my assumption would have been that he's someone they retain - one of the highest-paid DCs in the country and a history with Sumrall of course.