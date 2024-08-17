ADVERTISEMENT

Football Scrimmage standouts

JRowland

JRowland

All-American
Staff
May 29, 2001
63,621
233,564
113
39
www.rivals.com
Absent a ton of detail to this point, I won't elaborate much. But these are the many of the standouts, as I've heard it:

** QB Brock Vandagriff had another solid day. The consistency has been there.

** "The deepest the QB room has been." Wasn't just Vandagriff today. Gavin Wimsatt had another positive day and hearing solid reviews for Cutter Boley.

** "The most quality depth at WR" that Stoops has had. They go 1-6 and feel very strong about them. Today the standouts were Fred Farrier and Anthony Brown-Stephens. Farrier is a dog and is going to be a big impact player for them.

** RB Demie Sumo-Karngbaye was the standout in the backfield but Jamarion Wilcox did some good things, too.

** True frosh TE Willie Rodriguez had another productive day during camp, he's got some momentum.

** OL had a couple of guys out.

** CB Terhyon Nichols has a chance to start in the secondary. He's having a fantastic fall camp and the true freshman will be on the field a lot. He may be one of their top 3 cornerbacks right now.

** DJ Waller looks the part and "is a pro" in the making. Right now Waller is competing against JQ Hardaway for that cornerback spot. Has not been decided yet but I would guess Waller. Not writing Hardaway off but have still heard some up and down.
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: footerball, RobCary, scotbishop and 46 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JRowland

Quick practice nuggets

Replies
67
Views
4K
The House of Blue
Chum83
C
JRowland

Football Football Insider Notes

Replies
90
Views
6K
The House of Blue
Feelinblue13
F
Jeff Drummond

Football Fred Farrier II opening eyes early in UK camp

Replies
27
Views
1K
The House of Blue
Chum83
C
Jeff Drummond

Football ***** UK Football Open Practice News & Notes - Aug. 2 *****

Replies
16
Views
2K
The House of Blue
Deeeefense
Deeeefense
Jeff Drummond

Football ***** UK Football Practice Notebook - Aug. 10 *****

Replies
149
Views
7K
The House of Blue
SlykkteeHMail
SlykkteeHMail
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back