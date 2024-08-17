Absent a ton of detail to this point, I won't elaborate much. But these are the many of the standouts, as I've heard it:



** QB Brock Vandagriff had another solid day. The consistency has been there.



** "The deepest the QB room has been." Wasn't just Vandagriff today. Gavin Wimsatt had another positive day and hearing solid reviews for Cutter Boley.



** "The most quality depth at WR" that Stoops has had. They go 1-6 and feel very strong about them. Today the standouts were Fred Farrier and Anthony Brown-Stephens. Farrier is a dog and is going to be a big impact player for them.



** RB Demie Sumo-Karngbaye was the standout in the backfield but Jamarion Wilcox did some good things, too.



** True frosh TE Willie Rodriguez had another productive day during camp, he's got some momentum.



** OL had a couple of guys out.



** CB Terhyon Nichols has a chance to start in the secondary. He's having a fantastic fall camp and the true freshman will be on the field a lot. He may be one of their top 3 cornerbacks right now.



** DJ Waller looks the part and "is a pro" in the making. Right now Waller is competing against JQ Hardaway for that cornerback spot. Has not been decided yet but I would guess Waller. Not writing Hardaway off but have still heard some up and down.