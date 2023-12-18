** While Kentucky was linked to WR Chris Brazzell from Tulane on social media he is not going to be a target for the Wildcats. I'm not sure what it was meant by schools that have reached out, I guess just any kind of request for information or whatever, but Kentucky's not in on him.



** Still have not have not heard of anything imminent with any of the linemen in the portal. That doesn't mean there will not be a surprise, we don't know everything. However, there is a possibility that they wait for the next portal wave before any more additions on the offensive side, where they already have four guys committed and Dingle has come back. There will be another big portal wave. If you are concerned about the offensive line I would say they could roll with what they have right now and you could justify it, but I would still expect an addition or two in the next wave unless there's a surprise lined up.



** Nothing new on Jamon Dumas-Johnson, although last night my sense was Kentucky had a good shot if he plans on making a decision this week. However, the timeline was very interesting. He went into the portal on Friday and took visits to Kentucky and Auburn promptly. That suggests he's operating on an expedited timeline. But with the dead period hitting at midnight you can imagine there are probably a whole lot of details that needed to be ironed out. Will be interesting to follow this early in the week. Not sure how much info to expect, this has been kept pretty quiet, but on the surface I have liked where Kentucky stands. They have a prime situation for him to step into, put next to D'Eryk Jackson that's a very high IQ, experienced pair of playmakers. Along with Deone would make Kentucky very strong in the middle on the front seven. Would be elite up the middle.



** Nothing new on DeCarlos Nicholson, but my assumption is still that there is a strong possibility he is a part of Kentucky's early signing haul. This had legs pretty early on and they brought him in right away. Given the need for length in the secondary and competition at corner, it makes a lot of sense. Have you heard about other schools bringing Nicholson in? That might say something.



** Ole Miss is crushing it in the portal. It's about money. The Grove Collective has a ton of donors and also corporate sponsors. Pretty wild in a state whose biggest city (Jackson) has 150,000 people. I'm sure Ole Miss has a strong presence in Memphis but it looks like they have just promoted the heck out of it and gone full on into NIL. I saw that Ole Miss has roughly 2x the number of donors to its collective that Tennessee has if that gives you an idea of what it takes.