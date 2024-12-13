



MARK POPE Q&A:



* On teaching moments from Wednesday… There were actually more good moments than you may have expected. It was weird, but I wasn’t disappointed. Had to massage some energy issues.



* Lamont Butler still questionable for Louisville game. He was on the court a little bit yesterday. Didn’t do much. Pope says they’ll know more after today’s practice. If he can’t go, it’s a big opportunity for those other guys behind him to keep getting reps and making us better. But I’d still like Lamont to play.



* In-state rivalry games are kinda like going in the backyard and playing with your brother, Pope says. You throw out the numbers and the rules. It’s a brawl. The intensity is special.



* We’ll prepare harder for this game than any game we’ve played this season, but then we’ll turn around and prepare for the next one harder than this one. Both things can be true at the same time. Great teams have to operate like the next one is the most important one.



* So many things where we can grow and get better. Good flow right now playing two games a week. Big focus on our spacing and cutting on the offensive end of the floor. Adding some wrinkles on the defensive side.



* On Louisville… Really aggressive, disruptive. Some real length across the board. Massive upside team. They are really dangerous when all the pieces come together, and Pat does an unbelievable job. He’s going to crush it there.



* On his first memories of the UK-UofL rivalry… Knew it from afar when he was coming up as a player because it’s one of those iconic rivalries in sports. When he go here, it became even more clear being around the coaches and players and a guy like Bill Keightley getting teary-eyed before a big matchup with them because it meant so much.



* We sell out 100% on every single game. I know it’s different for the fans, but this is the only way I know how to approach it. The players hear “the noise,” but it’s not changing their approach because they’re bringing it every single game. I don’t have to hype them up.



* Asked about future scheduling, Pope says he’d like to see the sport move to 40 games in the future. It opens up opportunities for more development, more chances to play different people — some fun home and homes you’d like to do — and more revenue. It just makes more sense in this NIL era.



* On Jaxson Robinson’s mindset at PG… Starting to like it more the more he plays it. Carrying the world on his shoulders for our team. I don’t know if he hates it like he originally did, but it’s giving him a chance to show more of his versatility.



* Since he gave a great answer to the scheduling question, someone tosses him another one regarding the NCAA Tournament… Says he’s more hesitant to say because that’s the best event in all of sports. “The Jewel of the Nile.” If we make any changes to it, we have to be sure. We don’t want to break it. But he thinks the 12-team CFP was long overdue.