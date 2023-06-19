JRowland
Cats Illustrated can report that PRP product and freshman Kentucky football player Jakob Dixon has left the team.
Do not have any more details to divulge but he is no longer with the Wildcats.
Kentucky's got a lot of tight ends on scholarship and will bring in one or two in this recruiting class.
My expectation was that he might eventually get a look at receiver but that speculation is in the past now.
