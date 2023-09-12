** No update on UK OC Liam Coen. Respecting his privacy in the situation, as always when it comes to these medical ordeals. Have heard that UK feels like it has an experienced staff that will be good to go this week but obviously this is something that sort of overshadows what's happening with the team and is more important.



** I am not making a prediction on the date but have heard that UK is confident about where it stands with Jerod Smith, Jacob Smith, and Brian Robinson. I did hear in different conversations this week that there is some chatter that all three players could be getting close to a decision. It wouldn't shock me if it happens within the next 7-10 days. If I haven't heard anything by the end of, say, next week, I will check back in and see if there's anything that has changed but as of this week the feeling is that Kentucky is in great shape with all three players and they could be leaning towards a decision relatively soon. The last update I've had is that getting all three of those guys on campus together and with one another went a long way. But again we'll see what they do.



** Heard from someone around Corbin that Vince Marrow is planning to go watch the Smith twins this weekend.



** Did a bit of digging and doesn't sound like there is any firm plan on the Luniewski twins, Mercer and Charlton. UK could kick the tires on them. But the situation is the same in that UK has liked one and needs to be convinced on the other. Not going to put words in the Luniewski twins' mouths but you do have to wonder if they are as likely to flip as some other players, given that it seemed like the top priority for them was the opportunity to go to the same school together.



** Know that UK has checked in and visited games recently for 4-star CB Terhyon Nichols and tight end Willie Rodriguez. Nichols had a 99-yard kickoff return against St. X, and a couple of PBUs as well, with UK looking on.



** Its down to UK and LSU for ILB Devin Smith and he's deciding on 9/22. I have a FutureCast in for Kentucky and have said it's more 6/10 confidence, just a chance to share that I think UK has a really good chance. Will change if I hear different information. I can tell you that LSU withdrew its scholarship to Xavier Atkins, a Rivals100 linebacker earlier in the class. Since that time it seems like LSU's pursuit of Smith has heated up even more than before and he has indeed made it to campus in the recent past. Remember there has been talk that Smith could officially visit LSU the weekend right before he makes his announcement. If he goes through with that trip it does not necessarily mean to me that he's going to LSU, because you also have to consider the timing of when he decided on his announcement date - right on the heels of the UK trip. If Smith ultimately commits to LSU, remember back to when they parted ways with this other linebacker and that may have been the signal. But I am really pretty torn on what he's going to do.



** While I do think Flax is going to be available this week, expecting Courtland Ford to get more playing time than he did in Week 1. I think he probably earned that against EKU and have heard he's probably in line for an uptick based on Week 2. The good news is Flax looked solid in Week 1 and Ford looked good in Week 2. That's a better situation. The offensive line's protection was a lot better against EKU and even though it's an FCS opponent it was a clear step forward. Doesn't solve the long-term need to develop younger players but it does seem like the line may be coming together enough at least in pass protection that it could set the passing game up to break out.