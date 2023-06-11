ADVERTISEMENT

FB Recruiting INSIDER NOTES

JRowland

JRowland

All-American
Staff
May 29, 2001
Alright folks, it's going to be absolutely hectic here for the next little while.

With so many official visitors returning home today and the going back up this week I've decided to make that my focus, since most of the camp action is now in the rear view mirror and you've already gotten a big taste of that.

From what I'm hearing the weekend went extremely well.

Now logging three FutureCast predictions for the Wildcats:

TE Willie Rodriguez
TE Damarion Witten
LB Brian Robinson

Kentucky's fortunes with Rodriguez have improved a lot. When Marrow and Coen went up to the school in the spring not long ago it seemed like a springboard for the Wildcats, and with Boley being part of the class I have long said that I expect UK to finish with the four best players in the state -- the assumption is that Rodriguez is one of them, so I want to be on record.

Witten is a bit interesting because there has been so much talk about Ohio State recently. This is on the basis of the confidence expressed from those who believe the visit went very well. If he goes through with other visits or the winds change on the heels of all this I could change this pick, but there's optimism this morning.

Brian Robinson has seemed to be trending UK's direction for a little while.

I think there should be some good news in the not too distant future but nobody has given an exact timetable.
 
