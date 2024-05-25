ADVERTISEMENT

BB Recruiting I couldn’t be more in on

Travis Graf

Travis Graf

Moderator
Moderator
Jul 14, 2017
11,122
101,370
113
29
Tounde Yessoufou. He’s been absolutely kicking ass this spring. Just finished 10-17 from the field for 26 points and seven boards, and that’s the norm the last month or two. 6-6 from the line.

He has long-term limitations due to size & projected position, but he would be a fantastic small ball four in college due to motor and downhill finishing ability, shooting has been solid too. Frame and strength to contribute at a high level from day one.

Kentucky’s firmly in the mix and I’ve been hearing some good things on that front.
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: westlex1, GeraldV, Beard9991 and 79 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

David Sisk

BB Recruiting Notes from Friday EYBL in Indy

Replies
31
Views
2K
The House of Blue
Col. Angus
Col. Angus
JRowland

Basketball More on UK transfer Lamont Butler

Replies
5
Views
1K
The House of Blue
CATFANFOLIFE87
CATFANFOLIFE87
Jeff Drummond

Basketball UK Women sign four players on first day of signing period

Replies
0
Views
440
The House of Blue
Jeff Drummond
Jeff Drummond
Jeff Drummond

Basketball Towns honored by NBA

Replies
3
Views
399
The House of Blue
JDHoss
JDHoss
BlueSince92

Get to Know the Team: Pope Insights and More on Players, from UKAthletics

Replies
0
Views
707
Rupp Rafters - Basketball Forum
BlueSince92
BlueSince92
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today