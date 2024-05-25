Travis Graf
Tounde Yessoufou. He’s been absolutely kicking ass this spring. Just finished 10-17 from the field for 26 points and seven boards, and that’s the norm the last month or two. 6-6 from the line.
He has long-term limitations due to size & projected position, but he would be a fantastic small ball four in college due to motor and downhill finishing ability, shooting has been solid too. Frame and strength to contribute at a high level from day one.
Kentucky’s firmly in the mix and I’ve been hearing some good things on that front.
