FB Recruiting Big day for football visitors on Saturday

JRowland

JRowland

All-American
Staff
May 29, 2001
First big visit day during spring practice aside from the opening day when they had some guys make it in.

We will be touching base with them for follow-ups. This is the time when the field really starts to narrow, you get a much better idea of who the staff likes and what players are genuinely interested.

For instance, Martels Carter Jr, the No. 1 player in the state, will be on campus tomorrow. All the way down to 2027 and in-state offensive lineman Brady Hull, who has a whole lot of interest in the Wildcats. Going to be some guys of immediate importance and some farther offs going through formative visits.

2024 LB Jaden Smith, a late signee for UK, finally takes his official visit after getting out of his NLI with Michigan following Harbaugh's departure. He's already locked in but will be good for him to get a little taste of spring ball even if he's not in until the summer.

We've also reported that 2026 Lakota West LB Cam Thomas - who knows Alex Afari well, and some similarities with his game - will be in attendance.
 
