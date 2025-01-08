Have been familiar with Stellato for a while since Kentucky did recruit him in HS and he made his way to Lexington at least once. Back then it was around the end of the time when Kentucky was trying to get those South Florida guys after Eddie Gran had brought a lot into the program.



Since the recent news today that Stellato has signed with Kentucky have been in contact with some Clemson insiders who have good info on his time there.



It was not a surprise at all that Stellato went with, at the time, the biggest name program that was after him. He is someone who is very confident in himself and has no doubts that he belongs at the highest level.



The big issue for Stellato at Clemson was injuries. Those really derailed him early. For those who followed Clemson it seemed like he was getting hurt every time they turned around the first couple of years he was there. No telling how much that set his development back in terms of S&C but also getting experience in the program as a young player. But he is someone with pedigree who competed against great competition in high school and when the lights go on he's ready.



I was told that there was no "mutual parting" or falling out, but there was a belief from some that Stellato could have gone into the portal after last year. He finally got healthy last year and showed what he could do. There were some conference games when he would not only show reliability in making grabs, routine or tough, but he can lower the shoulder a truck a defensive back. He showed that mentality on the field at times.



One person did say that he could be hot headed at times, but they also said that he was not a "problem". He was not just an edge of the rotation guy trying to keep himself on the field. "There were some key moments when he made some really important contributions," it was told to me. But he was often hurt and that impacted his ability to sustain and build on those contributions.



Had Stellato remained at Clemson the assumption was that he was still going to play a lot. I'd say he would have played a lot. The "floor" has always been high for Stellato at least when he is healthy. It is worth mentioning that Clemson feels better about the young receiver talent they have been bringing into the program recently compared to the state of the room before that.



So in summary, Stellato is supremely self-confident, has an injury history, is a reliable pass catcher and can truck a defensive back.



"He's definitely not afraid of the moment," one of those sources told me.