Here's a sampling of what Pitt fans have said about Jaland Lowe since late last season, since he went into the portal, since he picked Kentucky, really in the last couple of months.



Keep in mind, all kinds of emotional motives for fans speaking out after something like this, but you can find bits and pieces that could be valuable from people who watched him a lot last year...



BethlehemJohn: He is a very nice player, but tried to do too much this past year. His shooting was way off and he turned the ball over too much.



I think he will be much better for UK in a system with a few other scorers. He is a good PG, he is very good in the mid range/floater and in getting to the lane. He’s got great touch.



He has skills, but lacks athleticism. He has a problem staying in front of guys who can get to the rim. But he rebounds pretty well and can force some TO’s.



I think he will shoot the ball well at UK. He has always been a pretty good shooter, but this year he struggled early and could never get hot.



My guess is that he can easily hit 36-38% of this 3’a this year.



MajorMajors: I was disappointed to see Lowe leave Pitt - especially after we had invested two years in his development. His biggest problem was driving into the trees and leaving himself no options but a desperate, off-balance shot…



With better players around him, Lowe has a chance to be outstanding as a junior, IMHO…



ChiefJusticeMarsHall: He should do well at UK. He was really good last year down the stretch when we had two NBA caliber players in Carrington and Hinson to create space and offer opportunities to get someone the ball who could score. He wasn't as successful when he had to be "the man" down the stretch this year. But with the talent at UK, he should do well.





SeanMillerFan: Lowe had a really good freshman year for being the 4th option on what ended up being a Top 15ish team that was royally screwed by the committee because we lost to Missouri in November before they lost Caleb Grill for the season a week later.



Most Pitt fans, including myself thought Lowe was ready to be THE GUY. Unfortunately, he had a really bad year. PPG can be very deceiving as he was the least efficient guard in the country based on players who took at least as many shots as he did. 37.6% FG% and 26.6% 3 point percentage is as bad as it gets. If he does that at Kentucky, he's unplayable. That is B-A-D, bad. And turnovers were a problem at 3 per game. Assist to TO of 1.83:1 wasnt good either. All and all, just a really bad season. But, I still think the kid has a ton of potential. So, in my mind, he is a good player who just had a bad season, not a bad player. Most of the issues stem from the fact that Capel doesn’t run much of an offense and Lowe just drove the lane and missed. He has really good handle and is quick enough to get by his man but wasn't efficient in finishing or creating open looks.





Protes: I would have been glad to have him stay. Assessments made by others above are accurate. Too much was put on his shoulders this year and he wasn't up to the task. He will be better with better players around him. His defense will probably remain his biggest negative going forward. He's just not big and strong enough to handle physical D1 guards.



TheWerewolfFromTwilight: Capel needs to change his name to Cialis and make it a point to add length and girth this offseason.



Lowe is a big loss on paper, but hopefully it's the impetus to a new philosophy whereby offensive skill isn't prioritized so highly above all else.



HailtoPitt1985: I think Lowe leaving was a given. He'll do better in a different system. His defensive liabilities will not be missed.



pittbb80: Will be interesting to see where he ends up. I dont get the hype around this kid though.



1. Hes a one trick pony. He can only go to his left.

2. Hes not a plus athlete. He's weak, isnt a threat to blow by anyone, and isnt a great leaper.

3. His three point shooting was awful last year (~27%)

4. His assist to Turnover ration (5.5 assists/3 Turnovers) was not very good.



He needs to work on his strength and athleticism, be better rounded off the dribble and improve his 3 point shooting. Hes far from a plug and play guy for a high profile program.



chirurgo: Thank you for writing this before me. I agree.



He is an out of control ball handler who doesn’t understand the value of possession. Perhaps that’s because he is surrounded by players who can’t shoot, create plays or rebound. Nonetheless, he has been a turnover liability his first 2 years and I don’t see that getting better. Wish him the best. Hope it isn’t an April Fool’s joke. Based on his close relationship with Capel, tears flowing at the postgame presser, I am thinking this is about money and better exposure. What it means for the rest of the team is filling a roster with what NIL funds are available. We’ll likely see a group of players next season with less skill and more grit.



HailtoPitt1985: His defensive liabilities are just too large to overlook. That's what I won't miss. I once thought he was our next great PG. This year, I realized he was nothing close to that and is expendable. He hasn't had the best coaching so maybe a new coaching staff will help him.



PittPanther44: Good player. Still some upside. But he isn’t good enough to be “the guy” yet



Said this before. 15 years ago he would have been a redshirt freshman starting to contribute nicely as the team went into the tournament. Then looking to be a full time starter as a redshirt soph. And surrounded by other good maturing players.



That model can’t work anymore. Need to have deeper talent so a guy like him becomes a nice piece, not the star



Fsgolfdr: Lowe had some holes in his game , but he would have been the best returning player .





9782978: i hope that he will be content as a 6th or 7th man at a major or a starter at a mid major. Like Holstein, Slovis, etc., Pitt is actually his best opportunity right now.



AllegeneeGenacGenac: I think he clearly demonstrated this year that he can't be the focus of the offense, and he can't be the guy with the ball in his hands with a few seconds left on the shot clock. Unlike most people on here, I hope he stays.



***



Pub_PaulZeise: Jaland Lowe is leaving. I don't think this is a surprise to anyone who is paying attention. It felt like he was probably going to move on last year and they got him to stay. Karl is going to have a story with further details today and hopefully we can talk to the kid or his agent. But he had a rough year, it was pretty clear the second half of the season he wasn't particularly happy and I would be willing to bet because he is a guard that can score (at least on some level, he needs to shoot much better) he will command a decent NIL deal.



One thing that is happening right now that is interesting is the top guys and even some of the not so top guys are jacking up their prices because they want to maximize their NIL deals before the rules all change and the revenue share part of this all comes into play. I think that is important to note because there hasn't been quite as many guys signed quickly as in the past. I do believe this after having a talk with a couple of people who follow the money side of this closely - revenue sharing will help Pitt be more competitive in paying guys. I hope this isn't 100 percent just "I can get more money elsewhere" but by the same token, if it isn't, that is not good news because I would think Lowe would be the kind of player who thrives in Capel's system.



Wanstash21: a ball dominant guard who can't shoot. I was really high on this kid coming into the year .. but teams knew he was a dud from 3. His only action was driving to the rim and getting crushed .. usually not drawing a foul. That's all he could do. Maybe hit a 10 footer here and there.



This team needs completely revamped from top to bottom.



pittchag: I would guess that Lowe’s opening number in the portal will probably be around $3M or so. I wouldn’t be surprised if it was higher.



Which, like, you might as well ask and see if someone will give it to you. I think someone will. I also don’t think that Pitt should come anywhere close to that number, nor do I think he presented the type of value this year that would suggest that he would be worth that kind of number.



I think Lowe was pretty disappointing this season. Both the play on the court, but maybe even moreso the body language and leadership, or lack thereof. I don’t think the staff put him in the best position with the way they built this roster, but I also think Lowe was given an opportunity to step up and be “the guy,” and I don’t think we got anything close to that.



GaryMcgheeForThree: So this is something I’ve been monitoring this year, which I personally think (even more than rebounding woes) is the biggest issue with this team, and simultaneously a huge reflection on our lack of coaching prowess. Jaland Lowe ranks dead last among all D1 basketball players in field goal percentage among the 350 players who qualify. That’s right, Jaland Lowe is statistically the least efficient player in the entire country who was allowed to shoot enough to qualify. Not just guards. Not just in the ACC. Not just power 5… Jaland Lowe is statistically the worst player in the country at getting a basketball to go through a hoop.



IslanderPanther: The question, however, is whether he “ had” to be the man or whether he “ insisted”on being the man. I think the truth lies somewhere in between. I believe he saw himself as a guy who would jump to the pros at the end of this year if he could prove he was the man which drove him to play some pretty selfish hoops for the better part of the year in the face of evidence that his and Leggett’s dominance of the ball was hindering the team’s offensive play.