** Noted it was a difficult environment. Thought UK's players came in with a good mindset. Must credit Texas a lot. Texas is a big challenge at every level on defense and they knew that going in. What's frustrating is not converting on the opportunities they do have. He said they'll work hard this week and in the future to get better in critical down and distances. Stoops thought the defense played very good at times. They had to take some risks to create negative plays. They got the football on the ground several times. That hurt them sometimes but helped them sometimes. Overall, credits Texas as very good and well-coached. They will come back excited to play a rival. The bowl game streak is gone "and it hurts." They were proud of that as a program, a lot went into it. You can't take it for granted. Everybody thinks it's easy and it's not. "Not in this league."



** Asked what makes him optimistic this can just a blip: "Our young players and the attitude of our team and the way we're recruiting." They have to fill some holes, have to get better in certain areas. Kentucky has good young talent and guys who care. They're excited to recruit a few guys who can take them to a different position.



** Asked why he made the QB change he said they needed a spark. The only way Cutter Boley wouldn't have played was if it was a tight game and Brock was playing well. He reiterated it wasn't all on Brock. Going against a very good defense, Stoops thought he did some good things and is gaining some very valuable experience.



** On the sacks, Stoops said it's a tough situation. You're trying to make something happen at that point in time. With reps and opportunities you feel that quicker and get rid of the ball. That is typical inexperience at quarterback.



** Asked if he's committed to bringing back Bush Hamdan, he said he doesn't even want to give a headline. "Of course he's going to be back." Reporter mentioned it's a fair question if you don't score 20 points in an SEC game and Stoops said there will be a lot of moving pieces.



** Tough getting a penalty instead of a new set of downs. That put them at 14 and not 10. And then not scoring from the one yard line. They had the ball down 10 in the fourth quarter and had a chance to make it a one score game but they couldn't.



** Stoops said the defense stepped up in some tough situations. UK took some gambles trying to create some negatives and that hurt them in the run game. Stoops said he knew they would come out swinging going fast and wanting to attack. They withstood that for a while. You can only do that for so long. One of those teams you have to play a complete game to beat. They had the rare missed FG. Had a possible KO return for a touchdown. Have to play well on both sides.



** Asked how he looks at 1-7 in SEC play, Stoops said it will take a lot of examination. Hard to say in one snapshot or headline on what to say. The season's not over. You have to take a deep dive and address some issues. He said you see people go through some ups and downs. "We're in that spot but we'll fight through it."



** On Hairston's unsportsmanlike conduct, Stoops said he didn't see it. It's inexcusable. Usually they catch the second guy. It was chippy earlier and guys were motivated to play. It's a bad penalty but Hairston's been a very good leader and person for them. He's going to play on Sundays and just made a mistake.



** Stoops said there's some good young talent. Willie Rodriguez is a big body in there. Texas hit their tight end where you can throw it up and only he can get it. It's useful to have those tight ends. That position has done some good things and some areas they need to keep on working.