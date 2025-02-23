ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball What Mark Pope, Andrew Carr, and Koby Brea said

** Said Alabama is a terrific team that responded well to two-straight setbacks. Kentucky couldn't slow them down for long enough.

** The game got helter skelter and Kentucky got fatigued. There were protection and defensive coverage issues.

** Alabama started slow in the second half but Kentucky wasn't functioning well enough to take advantage of it.

** Pope thought Koby Brea and Andrew Carr competed at a high level carrying a huge burden tonight.

** Proud of the young guys' effort and they are getting better but they have to get better faster. Have to play perfect basketball in terms of how they play. Too many self-inflicted mistakes.

** Carr said he wanted to come out and be aggressive. Carr said defensively is where they struggled. Defensive lapses allowed them to stretch the lead.

** Brea said Alabama plays really fast. They have a lot of skilled guys and everybody plays as a team. They play to their own skills. It's hard to slow a group like that down.

** UK's main focus has been guarding the ball, Brea said. The offense will take care of itself and they trust their system. When they're aggressive executing offense that will be strong but the focus has been on defense. They were doing a good job of that and they're hungry to keep working.

** Asked about Oweh's night, Pope asks if he's being baited. Probably a reference to the officiating.

** Pope said it's both UK making mistakes on defense and Alabama being elite. This was not their best defensive performance. Mark Sears had a lot to do with that but the stretch run guarding the ball is something they're "obsessing about".
 
