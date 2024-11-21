



*****



MARK POPE Q&A:



* Need to be a little more forceful seeking out 3-pointers with the % we're shooting. Part of that in the last game was a product of how Lipscomb chose to guard us. We'll continue to focus on it, try to get the ball to find the open man. Need 30+ 3s. It's important to us. That has to be the standard as a metric.



* On Jaxson Robinson... We've found that teams are getting a little out of character and are going against their norm when they're guarding us, so it's been a process for Jaxson and everyone else to identify that and execute against it. The game gets really fun when guys start to internalize that.



* The game is always teaching you, if you pay attention. Got to be a good listener.



* On evaluating a Duke game vs. a Lipscomb game... May sound like a broken record right now, but the evaluation is the same. We are committed to getting better every game. I know it's a bland answer, but it's the same ol' boring habits, just doing it better while getting more creative with it.



* On Robinson's bounce-back effort... I think it's just part of being a winner. We look for guys like that, who care about winning most. Scouts at the next level want that more than anything. Don't want guys to hang onto "low-hanging fruit" stats that a lot of players fixate on. Focus on the stats that we teach you mean the most to winning.



* Otega has been incredible. Has grown immensely since this summer. He's becoming an "every single day" guy. That doesn't come easy.



* Pope says they've done an intense study on guys for where their peak productivity is from minute to minute, segment to segment, and that goes into how they're using them in rotations early in the season.



* Admits sometimes he still uses "gut feeling." His analytics guys don't like it, though. Ha. I'm a big believer in the dynamic aspect of the game. Numbers matter, but sometimes the numbers aren't that helpful. Sometimes you're seeking brilliance from an individual, not average.



* Jackson State is playing really hard. Getting on the glass. Traditionally, they'll force a lot of turnovers. Playing with a lot of energy. Center is tough. We expect an incredibly competitive game. Every game is the most important game we'll play all year long. We'll keep honoring that mindset.



* On his gameday attire... Can't walk into Rupp without a suit. Feels like he has to honor the tradition with it. Probably go with the quarter-zip on road games. But is saying he may have to wear the suit for Madison Square Garden, The Mecca.