Mentioned in the War Room and in recent updates that Northmont (OH) OL Jayden Clark has become a much more immediate and realistic target for Kentucky.He confirmed with me today that Kentucky likes that he can play four of five positions on the line (LG, C, RG, RT) and he's in a good place health wise.His visit to Kentucky over the weekend was about building more of a relationship with Eric Wolford and he calls that relationship very good.When I asked Clark if he has other visits scheduled he said he does, but he did not elaborate and said he's just going to stayed locked in and focused on his upcoming season. My sense, and I've heard this, is that Kentucky is currently in a really good position. He likes the program a lot and stands a good chance to be the Cats' fifth OL commit but the timetable has not yet become clear.