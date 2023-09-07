ADVERTISEMENT

Football ***** UK Football Practice Report - Sept. 7 *****

Hello all. Back over at the JCFTC for the final practice update this week before the EKU game. Mark Stoops will be joining us at approx 5:15 ET. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes…



MARK STOOPS Q&A:

* Needed a good week of practice, and he thinks the players took that to heart. Feels different than game 1 anxiousness. Can get focused and ready to play better this week.

* Businesslike approach and playing the best they can play is the goal.

* Rybka was out with something else last week. Not injured.

* On Hunter for COL playing both ways and could it be a trend… What he did was remarkable. Unreal in that heat, first game. You have to be a special player to do it. Lynn Bowden used to lobby him to do that, but he had a crazy load on him his last year. Not sure he could have pulled that off.

* Called EKU QB “special.” Gotta take him seriously.

* On Coach Kidd… Did not know him very well. Knew of him.

* On Dylan Ray starting… Need to get different guys ready to play.
 
