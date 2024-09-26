Greetings HOB. Hope your Thursday afternoon is going well. I’m back on campus for today’s practice report. It’s gloomy outside today as the fringe of Helene is pushing toward the Bluegrass State, so the Cats are inside the fieldhouse for today’s practice. As it is every Thursday, it’s our final opportunity to speak with UK head coach Mark Stoops prior to taking the Wildcats to Oxford, Miss., for an SEC clash with the No. 6 Rebels. Practice should wrap up around 5:15 ET. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes…







MARK STOOPS Q&A:



* Solid week of practice, good energy and spirit. Excited about a big opportunity. Hoping for no weather issues in the travel getting down to Oxford.



* Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart is playing at a high level, continuity in the system has been big for him. He's been in that system a long time now, and you can see the growth he's made. He's always been a very good player, but it's another level now.



* Any time you go on the road in SEC, the crowd and environment is a big factor and something the players will always remember. Don’t put much stock in the last time we were down there. though. New year, new team. Some of the concepts are still similar, but a lot of different players involved.



* On being decent on road in SEC lately… Takes a really strong mindset. Being focused and detailed is important. We’re going to be in a lot of close games, so being detailed and dialed into the plan is key. And you have to be big in critical moments. You see it all the time in football at every level: you can be good 95% of the time, but that 5% can be critical to winning or losing.



* On early wake-up for kickoff… Been harping on getting extra sleep all week. "We're going to make sure they're up an going."



* How do you keep Dart from being comfortable in the pocket? ... Challenge with Ole Miss is you have to play with numbers in the box, and that gives them an idea of what they’re looking at. Bottom line: have to win some one-on-ones. Have to win up front and on the back end when you get in those one-on-one situations.



* On his DC days and how much he liked going up against a good, challenging offense... You don't have to look very far for those in this league, Stoops said with a laugh.



* You learn something about your guys on the road for the first time, how new guys and young guys respond to it. We have guys who have never been in this situation before, whether it was coming from a smaller school or from high school as freshmen.



* Important to have a good start, can’t let that momentum snowball on you with this type of team. We can't flinch. Gotta realize it's a four-quarter game.