UK Football Practice Notebook - Sept. 21 *****

MARK STOOPS Q&A:



* Likes how team has prepared this week. Felt like the attention to detail and focus have been heightened. Tired of leaving plays on the field. Not really about who they're playing but executing to the best of their ability. Just sloppy play. You can feel an effort to get that eliminated.



* Loss to Vandy got their attention last year. They know they’re capable of beating them again if they don't play well. Dores really play hard. And Vandy is upset coming off a real tough loss at UNLV. A team with a lot of pride. "They'll be ready to go, believe me."



* Dores throwing for 280+ per game. Good QB play and WR play. Wideouts who can run, wideouts with size. "They present a lot of problems to a lot of people."



* OLB JJ Weaver has to take care of the little things to start putting up the numbers he wants to put up. Not just him, but a lot of players. He's worked hard and trained hard. He wants to see the production numbers, but it's a fundamental game, and you have to do the little things to create those.



* On the team being ready in SEC openers the last few years… Isn’t really aware of the record (I think it’s 4-2) but you have to treat every game and every season like its own thing. Games in the past don’t mean much, but you try to learn from your mistakes, learn how to travel, you adapt and grow. But he can tell this team has a good focus this week after losing to Vandy last year and entering SEC play on Saturday. Things have picked up. Then again, he felt like prep was good the last two weeks, and it didn't exactly translate to the games, so we'll see.



* You should start seeing DSK and Ramon make more plays out of the backfield. They are coming along nicely. Need more snaps to make that happen.



* Health of the team… Decent shape for 4th game end, but not 100% Does not go into great detail, as usual.



