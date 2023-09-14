ADVERTISEMENT

Football ***** UK Football Practice Notebook - Sept. 14 *****

Jeff Drummond

Jeff Drummond

Moderator
Moderator
Nov 25, 2002
82,545
105,015
113
53
LEXINGTON, KY
Good afternoon, HOB. Back over at the JCFTC for today’s practice report. It’s Thursday, so that means the final public comments from Mark Stoops prior to the Cats’ matchup with Akron on Saturday night. Practice should wrap up around 5:15 ET today. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes…



MARK STOOPS Q&A:

* Made progress this wee. Hopefully that translates to getting off to a better start this week. Liked the intensity and focus all week.

* May not sub package as much on offense, try to help Liam and those guys move a little faster.

* Big thing is progressing this week, taking a step forward. Good to win sometimes when you’re not your best, but it would be nice to play a full, complementary game.

* Helps a lot to have a kicker who’s 100% no returns this year.

* Knowing Moorhead may not help as much as you think. “We all evolve.”

* Flax will be back.

* Jordan Robinson sass resumed practicing. Trying to get him back up to speed.
 
  • Like
Reactions: BigBlueIdiot56, BlueChuck, BigO_ and 11 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jeff Drummond

Football ***** UK Football Spring Practice Notebook - April 6 *****

Replies
87
Views
5K
The House of Blue
bratboy
B
Jeff Drummond

Football ***** UK Football Spring Practice Notebook - April 11 *****

Replies
16
Views
2K
The House of Blue
3kidsandme
3kidsandme
Jeff Drummond

Football ***** UK Football Spring Practice Notebook - March 26 *****

Replies
87
Views
5K
The House of Blue
jboliv01
jboliv01
Jeff Drummond

Football ***** UK Football Spring Practice Notebook - April 4 *****

Replies
50
Views
4K
The House of Blue
uofkFTW18
uofkFTW18
Jeff Drummond

Football ***** UK Football Spring Practice Notebook - March 30 *****

Replies
38
Views
3K
The House of Blue
teetim
teetim
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today