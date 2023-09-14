Good afternoon, HOB. Back over at the JCFTC for today’s practice report. It’s Thursday, so that means the final public comments from Mark Stoops prior to the Cats’ matchup with Akron on Saturday night. Practice should wrap up around 5:15 ET today. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes…







MARK STOOPS Q&A:



* Made progress this wee. Hopefully that translates to getting off to a better start this week. Liked the intensity and focus all week.



* May not sub package as much on offense, try to help Liam and those guys move a little faster.



* Big thing is progressing this week, taking a step forward. Good to win sometimes when you’re not your best, but it would be nice to play a full, complementary game.



* Helps a lot to have a kicker who’s 100% no returns this year.



* Knowing Moorhead may not help as much as you think. “We all evolve.”



* Flax will be back.



* Jordan Robinson sass resumed practicing. Trying to get him back up to speed.