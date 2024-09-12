Hello HOB. I’m back over at the JCFTC today for Kentucky HC Mark Stoops’ final comments of the week before Kentucky takes on No. 1 Georgia on Saturday at Kroger Field. Practice is supposed to wrap up around 5:15 ET today. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes…







MARK STOOPS Q&A:



* So much to improve on this week, obviously. A lot to address in all ares, in particular the self-induced stuff. Felt like we had their full attention this week. Excited about the opportunity this week.



* Talked a lot about honing in on game plan, being precise. That was an issue last week.



* A little thin at RB this eweek, but we’ll be OK with DSK and Wilcox. Tovani available if needed. Still coming back from ACL in HS. He’s healthy, but it takes time to get back that feel as a runner.



* Something to prove this week. I believe we will respond the right way.



* On BVG vs. his old team… Has one demeanor all the time. Wants to play well for his team.



* On Tim Couch being honored… Happy for him, incredible honor. Had the pleasure of giving to some of those. Special ceremony.



* Pop is similar to BVG in playing his old treat. That guy just brings it every day. Never have to worry about him. Just wants to play ball.