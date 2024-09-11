Greetings, HOB. Good Humpday to ya. I’m back over on campus for today’s practice report as the Cats prepare for a matchup with No. 1 Georgia. We’ll have DC Brad White and select defensive coaches and players meeting with us today at approx 5:30 ET. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes here…







DC BRAD WHITE Q&A:



* On the breakdowns spoiling an otherwise solid performance… We've talked a lot about this before. Those moments are the ones that change the game. Had several opportunities to change the momentum, and we didn’t capitalize. Let it slip through our fingers, then SC capitalized when they had their moments.



* On 3rd and longs… They were 3/10 on day. One of them was a missed a sack, poor contain up front. QB pushed away from it, and if you do that, the route has a chance to break away. If you have contain, it's hard for him to find that route. It’s a coverage-beater if that happens. On the other one, it was man coverage, and you have to win your 1-on-1s, both the pass rush and the back end.



* White concedes they're all still hurting from last year’s 3rd down stuff. That's making things feel even worse.



* Had one 3rd down where they jumped offside. That's football IQ, he said. Can't happen.



* Doesn't feel like it was a full-systems failure. Did some good things. Bad things just negated a lot of those.



* On BVG’s insight on UGA offense… He has too much to deal with on his side of the ball. You don’t put that on him. But it's a "supreme challenge that lies ahead."



* On UGA’s Carson Beck… Not just him. Really good OL, talented RBs, talented, fast WRs and TEs. But he’s as talented a QB as there is in the country. Directs that ship. Can really spin the football. He's going to complete his share. That's the reality of it. I have to make some calls to help guys at times.



* Is it mental or physical on coverage breakdowns… Mostly mental, guys trying to do more than their job. There is simple communication on every play that has to happen. There was a mental breakdown that one particular player hasn't made in a long, long time. Guys can't let the feel and the emotion of the game get to them and make them think they have to do more than the job they are asked to do. It starts with my job, not my job plus. Technically sound, eyes in the right spot, communicating the well. For a large majority of the game, we did that. When they are disciplined and have good eyes, results are pretty good.



* On the comms issue they had… Gotta have visual confirm on the call as well. Comm helmet is me want to assist in it but not be the lone signal.



******







QB BROCK VANDAGRIFF Q&A:



* BVG on facing old teammates... Hay's not in the barn yet, but they'll be ready to go on Saturday.



* Any butterflies? It's a good team coming to Lexington, but you try to have the same rules for every game. Looking forward to the matchup.



* There's a comfort level with having seen their defense before in practice, some familiarity, but he's sure they'll be mixing things up and trying to disguise things.



* Offense has a 24-hour rule. You have 24 hours to feel good/bad about the last game, then you have to get on to the next thing. Have to get the bad taste out of their mouth, though, and you have to play well on Saturday to do that.



* Cats are welcoming the challenge, BVG says. You only get 12 of these opps during the regular season. Have to take advantage of them.



* BVG says he talks pretty frequently with some of his old teammates. A few of them have a group chat. Good dudes, friends he'll have outside the lines for the rest of his life.



* On getting the offense into a rhythm... Main thing is being able to move the ball, stay out of 3rd and long. Georgia can get pretty exotic when they get you in that situation. Stay ahead of chains, ahead of schedule. We have to do the things this offense was built to do.



* Gotta be better with play-action on Saturday.



LB POP DUMAS-JOHNSON Q&A:



* No big emotions this week. Still talks to his guys at UGA, but won't be talking much until after the game.



* Anything to prove on Saturday? He doesn't think of it that way. Just another ballgame, and he wants to be the best he can be.



* On the message to his guys trying to bounce back from last week... Do you job, give it 100% We're off to a new week. Can't do anything about last week.



* Pop says he hasn't lose a regular-season game since he was a sophomore in HS. Weird feeling to lose last week. "I don't plan on getting used to it, either."



* On the key this week: It's man on man. Beat your man. That No. 1 stuff goes out the window when you do your job and beat your man.



* Need better communication on the back end of the D. Gotta finish plays. They had them on several plays Saturday and let them get out of it.



LB D’EYRK JACKSON Q&A:



* Need better communication on Saturday against Georgia. Communicating and winning your 1-on-1s are his keys.



* It's on to the next week and the next play, Jackson says. It's hard to get over how they played last week, but you have to move on.



* Are guys trying to improv too much, getting away from their assignment? Sometimes. But you just have to focus on your job.



* On Pop coming over from the Dawgs... Gave us some insight into what they're doing. BVG knows a little bit about them, too. A little intel from him.



* Every game is a big opportunity. Gotta go play hard and see where it leads.