Greetings from beautiful Lexington, HOB gang. Contrary to popular belief, Kentucky has not canceled the season, and the Cats are currently practicing about 100 feet from where I’m parked, so we’ll have another practice report today. It’s offense day — ouch —- so we’ll have OC Bush Hamdan and select coaches and players trying to make sense of last weekend’s debacle and looking ahead to a daunting task this week against No. 1 Georgia. Practice is scheduled to wrap up around 5:30 ET. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes…







OC BUSH HAMDAN Q&A:



* On film review… Guys play red hard. Was not a lack of effort. Execution and discipline were lacking, put ourselves behind the sticks too often.



* Are OL issues fixable? Says absolutely. Ran ball well at times. Protection standpoint, we know some things we need to do better, and it starts with me. I did not do a good enough job of keeping SC defense off-balance.



* Did you get off-script? Brown TFL was a check we didn’t read right. Would like to have that back.



* On BVG’s confidence… Full confidence he’ll bounce back. Need to re-establish that early in this next game.



* On UGA… BVG knows their personnel pretty well. One defender was his roommate. They are solid all-around. SC was physical group that played really well against us, and this is a similar group. 24 at safety is one of the better players in the country.



* On the 4th-down call… Mark took blame for it, but every OC in country wants to go for it there. We have to execute it.



* On UGA safety #24…. Super versatile. Can move him around and play him all over.



* On Demie… Tremendous. One thing you can take away from that game is how hard he ran. Toughness.



* On sticking with what you believe in vs. making sweeping changes…. Always shifts a bit as you play. You have to adjust. Will be some this week.



* On Wimsatt… Thought he provided a lot in his limited snaps. Want to keep using him without getting BVG out of rhythm.



* On Barion not catching a pass for first time in his career… He’s impressed me with how he came back to work this week No excuse for not getting him some catches.



******







OL COACH ERIC WOLFORD Q&A:



* A lot of issues that may look more complex than they actually are. Sometimes it just comes down to something as simple as hand placement. That stuff can cause you some of the penalties They are a prideful group. They want to make amends for that showing.



* You’re gonna be in some tough 1-on-1s Saturday, and there’s no way around it.



* Group was obviously bothered on Sunday. There was no use ranting and raving. You could tell they knew, Told them you can’t let one game define you.



* UGA obviously goood up front. Same style of defense Saban has played over the years at Bama. Can be multiple. Your eyes have to be in the right place. Eye violations have been bad on both offense and defense.



* Tried a couple of guys outside when Mincey went down. Wood has a ton of upside with his length. Trying him a bit at RT in practice. Selm is a guy who may get more looks, too.



******







QB GAVIN WIMSATT AND OL MARQUES COX: