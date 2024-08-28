Hello HOB. Good Wednesday afternoon to y’all. I’m heading back over to campus for today’s practice report. It’s another scorcher today in LEX with heat index currently at 102. Fortunately, the forecast for Saturday is much better in terms of temperature, low 80s around kickoff, but a chance of some lingering storms from the afternoon. But I digress…. We’ll have defensive players and coaches meeting with us today, along with QB Brock Vandagriff, who is unable to do interviews on Tuesdays due to a class he takes in the evening. We’ll probably have him on Wednesdays during the season. Practice wraps up around 5:30 ET. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes…







DC BRAD WHITE Q&A:



* On new SoMiss QB from FSU.. Good player. Did some good things when Travis went down at FSU. Tall. Can see over pocket. Scrambles well. A big challenge for us.



* On any motivation from having lost to So Miss before… None. No looking back. Most of staff were not here, no players were here. Focus is on now, focus on us.



* Long, the new OC at SoMiss, is a seasoned play-called. Notre Dame, GaTech, analyst at Tennessee, assistant for Petrino. Unique looks that we probably haven’t practiced will come up. Have to play to our rules, disciplined.



* Vocal leader on D? We’ll see. Right now, shared deal.



* Experience is great, but doesn’t always take the anxiety away as a coach. Bottom line is you have to live up to it, rise to the moment.



* On Rayner being an “OR” with Pop on depth chart… Don’t read too much into it.



* On other CB spot across from Max… Trust multiple guys, maybe one guy separates during course of the season. Again, don’t read too much into it.



MAXWELL HAIRSTON Q&A:



* Excited to go show what they can do.



* Deepest the CB room has been since I’ve been here.



* On SoMiss… They have a weapon at WR with No. 1. Moves around a lot. Motion a lot.



* JQ Hardaway has really put in the work. Loves seeming what he’s done to get better.



* Defense is very close. Tight group. Everyone has a voice to speak up.



BROCK VANDAGRIFF Q&A:



* Different feel going into a season as a starter, but tried to prepare the way he always has at UGA.



* Barion has really matured, even between spring and now. Leading the young guys in that room.



* On what he’s most eager to see Saturday… Just to go hit someone else. (Laughs) If these plays work.



* Very confident in this O-Line.



* Excited for people to see Demie, and QB loves a back who can catch like he does.



* Hasn’t told the coaches this yet, but he probably won’t sleep at all the night before the game.



JJ WEAVER Q&A:



* Excited to go play. Feels like he has a lot to prove.



* On what he’s eager to see Saturday from the D… Getting more sacks. That’s the big focus.



* Pop is a “headhunter.” Cleans everything up behind the DLine.