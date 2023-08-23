Hello HOB. Waiting on the Cats’ Wednesday practice to wrap-up over here at the JCFTC. Since classes have started, we’re back on the in-season schedule, so DC Brad White will be speaking on Wednesdays from this point forward. We’ll have White, select assistant coaches, and players at approx 5:30 ET today. (Perhaps a bit earlier today, they are saying.) Stay tuned for the latest news and notes…







BRAD WHITE Q&A:



* On D-Line rotation… Nothing set in stone, just gotta roll fresh bodies in and out, especially early in the season when it’s hotter. Obviously, Deone is the anchor. Everyone else will be in the mix. Saunders has been solid thru camp. Good athlete, fluid mover. Has improved in gaining strength.



* Freshman DB Ty Bryant coming along, different from some other freshmen in his physical development because he had that Covid HS year. Still waiting to see how some of those other young guys in the secondary develop.



* DL Tre'vonn Rybka has been firmer in his base, could be disruptive at times in the past, but could have been even better if he could stay on his feet. Got stronger in his base, his legs, in working with Coach Hill and S&C staff. Much improved, even from the spring. "He’s going to have to be a factor."



* Deone is a disruptive force. For him, it’s about dominating consistently. There are days when he’s got this unbelievable energy, and the entire team feeds off it, both sides of the ball. Has to push thru it on one of those "down" days and find a way to bring that energy when you’re not feeling the best. Nobody can be on Cloud 9 every day, White adds, but the elite ones find a way to push thru the bad days. "Their bad days are better than most guys' good ones."



* On the playbook with more experienced guys on the depth chart… Probably equal to what they’ve used in other years, but may look a little different with the pieces that are available. Volume probably won't be different, but can do different things with the package.



* More options with their nickel this year, matchups will dictate a lot of it. They have a lot of different body-type options depending on what they're facing. Varied strengths.



* Deone has to prepare, mentally, for the amount of attention he'll receive from blocking schemes. Obviously, he'll see a lot of doubles. Saw a couple of triples last year with a chip from the back after battling two OL. Have to be able to handle the mental aspect and not forgo your technique or get frustrated because you're not making as many plays as you could when you're single-blocked. But the amount of attention Deone commands should create opportunities for other guys, especially in the pass rush, to win their one-on-ones. Have to take advantage.



ANWAR STEWART Q&A:



* A lot of depth. Guys worked really hard this summer. "I like where we are, where we're going."



* Do any DL combinations work better together? Can mix a lot of these guys in and out. For example, Rybka can play the boundary with Deone at the field spot or the nose. Ox can flip-flop with Deone at either of those, if you want to give a different look. Lots of options. You'd like all those guys to know what you're supposed to do at different spots in case they have to play them.



* Dinkins working hard. Brings some unique length to the spot. "It's his time. He's going into his third year."



* Saunders is "probably the X factor. He's special. He's what the next level is looking for." Back 100% from the health issues in the spring.



* Rybka has to keep working, becoming a student of the game. He has the ability to dominate with his athleticism. Gotta get it to transfer over to game time.



* Deone has to develop the mindset to be dominant every day. Anwar says he's like a gnat in his ear every day, staying on him, pushing him, because he is a special talent.



* Stewart welcomes the double-teams on Deone. "You have to pick your poison." High on his other guys eating when Deone is the focus.



