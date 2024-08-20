Good morning, HOB. Greetings from the JCFTC where the Cats are about to wrap up today’s workout. Hard to believe, but we’re less than a week away from game week. Talking szn is getting a bit tedious for everyone, but hopefully we’ll have some interesting insight from Bush Hamdan and the UK offense today. Practice is slated to wrap up around Noon ET. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes…







BUSH HAMDAN Q&A:



* On this last week of work before game week… Never easy, but you have to work as many scenarios as possible that could come up at any time.



* On WR room… Farrier has been maybe one of the most consistent guys in camp. Brown is a really good “ball in hand” guy who can make things happen after the catch. Gonna play all those guys. Need them.



* Farrier has a toughness to him that’s an added plus to a player at that position. Love to see that on top of the speed and catching ability.



* On Chip Trayanum being out… Still a committee, was probably going to be a committee even with Chip. Gotta be creative, be multiple in their sets and usage. It’s always next man up in football. Can’t “turn off injuries” like a video game. (Laughs) Mentions Patterson and Wilcox as guys who are taking advantage of extra reps and that they always felt good about DSK. Sounds like DSK is getting the main bulk of those committee snaps as the current 1.



* On OL depth… It looks like 6-7 in rotation right now. Position flexibility is important right now, the “what if” scenarios if anyone goes down.



* On operations, pre-snap stuff… Doing a good job with it. Wasn’t where it needed to be at end of spring. Has really picked up since May.



* Gotta push thru this part of the preseason. Tough when game is so close. Guys wanna play, but there’s a lot of work left to be done.



* Farrier, once again, mentioned as an unsung hero of camp. Both young RBs. Willie Rodriguez at TE. Dylan Ray has been so valuable as a guy who can play both G and OT.



* On what they’re missing with WR Hardley Gilmore down for a while… The most complete young WR that he has been around.



WRs COACH DAIKIEL SHORTS:







WRs BARION BROWN & ANTHONY BROWN-STEPHENS:




