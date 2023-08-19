Hello HOB. Big day over here at JCFTC. It’s Scrimmage No. 2 for the Cats as they inch closer and closer to the season opener. They’re currently over at Kroger Field, and we’re awaiting comments from HC Mark Stoops and select players. The scrimmage is slated to wrap up at approx 12:45 ET. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes…







MARK STOOPS Q&A:



* Good work today. A lot of situational work. Red zone. Two-minute drills. Two-point conversions. Stuff like that. Good energy. Overall pleased. Will have a lighter day tomorrow and take Monday off, the first day of classes. Playmakers made some good plays. Relatively healthy. Both sides did some good things. A good day.



* Some good things from Kaiya Sheron. Nice work in red zone, situational drills. “Getting better.”



* Pleased with season tix selling out. Means so much to the program, recruiting. Greatly appreciates the support of the fans. “The atmosphere when this place is full-tilt is a blast to play in.”



* You can tell guys are getting antsy to go out and hit somebody on a different team. Camp gets long. It’s good to work on things, but it’s draining, mentally and physically. A change of pace Monday with classses starting could be good for them.



* Pleased with freshman DB Ty Bryant. Not surprised. Very coachable. In the two-deep rotation at safety, so you know that takes some real work and talent. He’ll also play a lot on special teams. “Pretty reliable for a freshman.”



* Kickers and punters doing well. More consistent. Operation more efficient overall. Still things to work on as we get closer to the season, but looking better than last season. “Really solid guys there.”



* We are better on OL. Protection has been better, not perfect, still working on things at some spots. “Needed to be better, obviously.” The DL being so stout has helped them develop and get better.



* Deone Walker passes by while Stoops is talking. “There’s big Deone. We had to throw him out so the offense could make some plays.” … “He is a force.”



* On converting more drives into TDs instead of FGs… Working on that efficiency.



* On Leary and WRs helping the corners get better… It helps a lot when you have a QB who can drop the ball into tight spots like Leary can. They have to be on point.



* On Keaton Wade… Very reliable, getting better. Conscientious kid.



* Dru Phillips and Max Hairston playing well at corners. They sound like the 1s. Still working to bring the other guys along. Offensive weapons challenge them on a daily basis, helps them get better.



* Kattus’ spirit and aggressiveness is contagious. Other guys feed off it. Joked that he had the no-contact red jersey on for a while and was still trying to kick guys’ ass. Stoops said defense wanted to get that off him and go back at him. Ha



* Feel like we’re in a good place going into the season. United and committed.



* Turnovers and ball security have been good thru camp. There are other little things that need cleaned up.



* Dekel Crowdus getting much better. Another guy whose key is consistency. But when he messes up, he always responds, takes coaching well. Good because “he’s got skills.” Sometimes wants to make the big play so bad, he doesn’t take care of the little things.



