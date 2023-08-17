Hello HOB. Good Thursday morning to y’all from beautiful autumn-esque Lexington. I’m back over at the JCFTC for the end of today’s practice, which I believe is the 14th overall for the Cats. Hard to believe we’re that far into camp already and this close to Game 1. It’s “defense day “ so we’ll be speaking with DC Brad White, select assistant coaches and players. Wrap-up time is approx 11:45 ET. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes…







BRAD WHITE Q&A:



* Scrimmage film showed that good/bad that Stoops talked about. Guys flew around to the ball, but there were a handful of plays that just weren’t up to the standard. Pleased with the tackling. Want to see that again this Saturday.



* Jackson has made a lot of plays this camp, looks like hes ready to take that next step at LB. Smart kid. Sometimes works against him. You just want him to cut loose and not over-think things. Does good work putting himself in a position to make plays. Has to keep working to finish plays.



* Hayes has done some good things at NG. Want to be careful about how much praise to give him right now because he’s one of those guys they want to keep pushing. Might give him a big head if they pat him on the back too much right now. Hoping he can have a great season, then get his pat on the back.



* A daily battle with the D-Line. Lots of competition. They’re demanding a lot from them. Need them to bring the elite level mentality every day, all the time, not be like a roller coaster of up and down play. That position demands it. You can't have a lull at that spot. Have to love the physicality and nastiness and everything that comes along with being in the trenches. Have to take pride in it. "You can't be a Ferrari there."



* On freshman LB Grant Godfrey being able to play inside or outside... He's a guy that can play either one. Wants him focused on big-picture understanding of the scheme right now. Thinks it's silly to pin him to a position at this point. But as he picks up understanding of the scheme and the physicality demanded in certain roles, that will start to develop. The skillset is similar for either spot. "We'll figure it out later."



* Geiger looks good with his physicality, tackling coming off that injury. Made a great stop in the scrimmage, no hesitation. “OK, I’m back.”



* Keaten Wade is a guy White has spoken to about taking that next step. When he’s good, he’s really good. Has a chance to be great. Need him to be a little nastier. He’s a nice kid like Josh Paschal was early in his career. Has to find a way to flip that violent switch when he’s between the lines.



