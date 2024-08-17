Hello HOB. Just arrived at the JCFTC for today’s practice report. It’s a big day as the Cats will be wrapping up their second (and probably final) full scrimmage of camp. They’ll usually have one more light/walk-thru type scrimmage in the stadium this coming week, but that one is more to get game operations and procedural stuff tightened up. This one today should be the final tune-up with a lot of hitting to determine what the depth chart looks like going into Week 1. They’re scheduled to wrap up around 1:15 ET, but these have a history of going longer, so hang in there and stay tuned for the latest news and notes…







MARK STOOPS Q&A:



* Stoops in a good mood, says they got good work done today. The 1s offense had a really nice 13-play drive he was pleased with. Some good things from the D as well. Nice situational work. Some young guys that need a lot of good reps, and they got that.



* Stoops says today was a healthy scrimmage, just your typical bumps and bruises. He notes there were a couple of injuries LAST WEEK that they got news back on guys who will miss some time. Not disclosing who those injured guys were (yet). Hints later that an OL is one of them. Later says WR Hardley Gilmore (collarbone, we've heard) will be half the season or more. They have faith in the guys they have at that position, but you don't want to lose any more guys.



* Overall, they've been able to get good, physical work in without a slew of injuries.



* Likes the helmet communication system they've been working with. It's a smoother operation. The players still have to go out and execute, but it's nice. Everybody likes it at this point. Hopes it will help them get to the line quicker and get going and get more plays off in 2024.



* On the RB situation… DSK has been really good, urging Wilcox to push and show his enormous talent. He's a guy who has some juice, some talents they really need. Gotta get more reps to gain consistency. But they're very confident with DSK. Know what he can do.



* On BVG’s progress… Really good. Feels good about that group as a whole. Confidence in all 4 of those guys in the room, in a really good situation with that room in the event something happens. Hasn't always been the case here during Stoops' time.



* On being cleaner with penalties... They're not non-existent, things will happen when you're hot and tired in camp. But they've talked about it a lot and made it a priority to play with an edge and a chip on their shoulder without pushing it too far. No pre-snap issues today, which was good to see. Can be an issue when you have a new scheme and you're mixing and matching some guys due to injuries.



* Cutter Boley has learned a lot in his short time here from the way Bush Hamdan teaches. Organized, calm approach. Helps young players.



* Ty Bryant has continued to be a surprise with how he’s handled everything since he got here. So mature. Reliability is big with him. So many guys can learn from the way he comes to work every day. Don’t anticipate any kind of sophomore slump with him.



*****







ELI COX Q&A:



* Good camp. As deep as they’ve been since he’s been here.



* Chemistry is coming together with those new guys on the OL. Farmer and Mincey really getting used to their system and communicating on that side of the line.



* BVG growing as a leader, commanding the offense. Eli says he’s been able to play with three good QBs now, but they’re all unique and different in their style.



* Sees Jager Burton being a lot more committed going into this season and looking really good in this camp.



*****





MAX HAIRSTON Q&A:



* On improvement from first scrimmage to second... Everyone has gotten better, from the 1s to the 2s and the 3s defense.



* On BVG... A guy who can really make things happen with his legs when something is not there with his arm. Maturing, growing during camp.



* Tempo of offense is definitely up. A lot more plays being run. "A whole different flow this year."



* On the CB room... The deepest since he's been here. Young guys who could play right now. "I'm excited for this group. I think we're going to turn some heads. We're hungry."



* On the UK receivers... DBs they're going to be facing will be in for a challenge. Loves going against a guy like Maclin, great with his routes. But the whole room is dangerous.



* Got a nice, deep group of safeties on the back end, and they're getting comfortable with the communication between them and the corners. Another group he thinks will turn some heads.



* CBs are using more press-man at the LOS. A little more aggressive than what they showed last year. He likes it. Feels like it's needed. "We're up for the challenge. Bring it on."





