Greetings, HOB. Hope your day is off to a good start. I'm back over on campus for today's practice report. We'll have OC Liam Coen, assistant coaches and players joining us today to update us on the progress they're seeing on the offensive side of the ball. Practice is scheduled to wrap up at approx 11:45 ET. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes…







LIAM COEN Q&A:



* Scrimmage film showed good ability to move the ball, not so good ability to get it in the end zone. Went for one on a 4th down and failed where they maybe would have kicked a FG in the game and it wouldn’t have been so deflating. Playing situationally in a scrimmage, it's different.



* Threw it more than they usually would, especially in red zone. Wanted to work on that. Didn't run it as much as you might expect. But they needed to get a look at some of that stuff.



* Tight ends room has a bunch of guys they can get into the mix, challenge to get them all involved. But it's a position that typically gets banged up a bit as the year moves along. Anderson is a guy you’d love to get in that mix, but only if he can really earn those main reps from the guys ahead of him. Won’t burn that year just for the sake of doing it.



* Flax has definitely improved. Really moving people in run game, but has to get to the point where they can drop back to pass and not worry about the RT spot or having to chip with another blocker. Big focus of camp moving forward. Still an open competition.



* Continuity and communication have been real good on OL. "Getting closer and closer."



* RB La'Vell Wright has been banged up a lot. When he does play, he’s impressive. Has to be available. Can be a physical threat.



* Marques Cox is so consistent. Fun guy to be around, always smiling and enthusiastic, while being very serious about football.



* On RB DSK's chemistry with Devin Leary... Has the trust of Devin. Devin sold them on him being a really good player, in addition to what you could see on film. Swimming a bit the last few days because they've thrown a ton at him.



* We have more than enough offense installed in to go play a game, about 5x more than spring. May start tightening up the “inventory” soon. Have handled it pretty well.



* Brad White’s defense is “a pain.” Hands down, one of the best coordinators in the country. So many looks to have to prepare for.



* Ray Davis has great hands out of the backfield and a real nice understanding of how the passing game works. Also running it at a high level. Thinks he’s really good all-around.







ZACH YENSER Q&A:



* First scrimmage was good for the O-Line. Moved the ball. Three series with the 1s. Threw the ball pretty good, protected Devin Leary. Came away with the feeling guys were "on the same page."



* Flax has done a good job this camp. He knows that they brought guys in to challenge him and compete with him. The whole goal has been to create competition in that room. You're either gonna step up to it or shut down, and nobody's shut down. Good to see.



* On finding a guy as good as Marques Cox available in the portal... "We were very fortunate." A guy who would have fit the profile of guys John Schlarman recruited back a few years ago.



* Ben Christman had been doing a good job of giving them some position flexibility before getting dinged a bit in the scrimmage. Was mainly at guard, some center. Really stout guy. Does not get moved back. Gives them nice depth inside they're looking for.



* The new rules allowing them to work on some stuff in the summertime really helped them get up to speed now on Day 12 of practice.



* Courtland Ford is really smart. Very intriguing part of his game. When he came in to visit, they went thru a whole game of USC film, and he was very good at describing what was happening. "Really wise beyond his age." Working on being more efficient coming out of his stance being on the right side now. "Doing a good job." Fits the room really well. Humble. Not expecting anything. Knows he has to come in here and work.



* You see almost everything when you go against Brad White every day in practice, multiple looks, movements. You see a lot of that kind of stuff in the SEC right now, and he's got good players over there. It's only going to make the OL better.



* Jager Burton being in his third year, they expect big things of him. Also like what they're seeing from Paul Rodriguez at guard with another year under his belt. "Progressing very well."



