Football ***** UK Football Practice Notebook - Aug. 12 *****

Hello HOB. Special treat today as we’ll have a UK football practice report for Monday this week. The team has adjusted its schedule a bit, and we’ll meet with the offensive coaches and players this morning instead of the normal Tuesday slot. Practice for Thursday and Saturday should remain in their normal slots with defense day and Stoops reviewing the next scrimmage, respectively. Today’s practice should wrap up around 11:45 ET. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes…



BUSH HAMDAN Q&A:

* Liked what they got done Saturday in terms of progressing in operation of the offense. Anytime you're in that first live situation, in the stadium, you're looking at getting lined up, communication, efficiency.

* On the helmet comm system on Saturday... Comfort level in being connected to the main guy on the field, your QB. They've learned a lot about using it better already.

* On BVG… Extremely steady, knows what he’s doing. Still taking steps forward on certain things. Keeps getting better and better since Day 1.

* WR Hardley Gilmore had an extremely good scrimmage. They've been extremely high on him since they got here. Jamarion Wilcox showed some nice things. Liked what the saw from Farmer and Mincey in protection on that right side, and the linemen in general. Still mixing and matching some guys trying to find the best five.

* Wilcox has always had toughness and that explosive potential. Comes down to understanding the scheme and being more consistent.

* Picking up the offense well. They're excited. They're all-in. Still in that “introduction” phase of putting the entire offense in. Throwing a lot at them. Here in about three or four days, they'll try to lock some things in.

* Big-play potential in this offense, both schematically and with the personnel.

* Top 3 TEs probably as good as any personnel group on the team. Steady group. They put a lot on them. They'll be in a bunch of different personnel groupings, so they have to be ready.

* Three or four guys in RB group that can do different things. Like the fact that they have different traits that can help the team at certain times. Need to be unselfish.

* On going 11-v-11 and seeing more from tackling of the backs... Helps you learn more about what they can do. Player safety is always first, but you have to get that feel of going to the ground. It's a balance.

* Dane Key is a guy that, if the QB puts it anywhere close, he’s coming down with it. Just give him a chance is what they’re stressing. From a QB standpoint, it changes your mindset about where you can put it.

* On freshman TE Willie Rodriguez... Doing a good job. Tough for freshmen. Like drinking water thru a fire hose. Plays on plays on plays. But he's got that potential, and there's a toughness factor with him.

* More on Gilmore... A complete player, and he doesn't know any better sometimes about how to practice. Goes hard all the time. Extremely explosive player. Sky is the limit for him.

* On the 3rd-down offense... Brad White D giving them a lot of different looks, challenging the offense.

WR JA’MORI MACKIN & RB DEMIE SUMO-KARNGBAYE Q&As:

*
 
