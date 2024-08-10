Hello HOB. Back over at the JCFTC for today’s practice report. It’s a big day as the Cats are in the stadium for their first scrimmage of camp. Mark Stoops is scheduled to speak with us at approx 12:45 ET. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes…



* Just spoke to one practice visitor who got to watch the scrimmage today. His big takeaway: “The QB looked REALLY good. Hit a bunch of deep balls.” Clarified it was BVG. They did mostly Wildcat package stuff with Wimsatt, but he liked him, too.



* More reports trickling out that the new punter, Laros, has a huge leg.



* The 2021 Citrus Bowl trophy is no longer displayed in the JCFTC lobby.







MARK STOOPS Q&A:



* Very pleased with scrimmage. They were limited inn spring due to depth issues. Now able to really have good live, physical practices and a full scrimmage today. Came out pretty clean. One potential injury he’s concerned about. Will know more about that next week.



* Operation was good today. Liked the comms system and iPad stuff they can use now.



* Defensively, good position on the ball and tackling.



* Offensively, pretty clean. Just one ball on ground, and we recovered it.



* Likes BVG’s progress. Looked good today.



* Still wants more growth in physical ground game. It has improved. Not there yet, but growing.



* Special teams weren’t full today, but a few field goals they needed to work on. Kickers are kicking really good. Alex has been good in practice but misssed a couple today, which is unusual for him.



* Asked about the recent NCAA case, Stoops says his full focus is on this team, moving forward. Case was three years ago and had largely been discussed prior to the ruling. Thinks it’s kinda funny in retrospect, though, with what kids are permitted to do now. “Million dollars to make a tweet.”



* On CBs… Waller didnt go today. Minor thing, nothing that will keep him out. Have options there, just need to get it out of those guys.



* On RBs… A position they have to continue to look at, it’s committee right now.



* Doesn’t really want to single out the young guys or redshirts right now, but he’s encouraged by the work they are getting. They need all the reps they can get.



* On pass rush… Pretty good, pleased with it. Rybka didn’t go today, so it gave some other guys a chance to show some things.



* Looking for consistency from punters, but some nice leg on the new addition, Laros. Hoping to see kickoffs improve.



*****







JJ WEAVER Q&A:



* Good scrimmage today. One of those where neither side really won, good stuff from O and D. Both sides showed some new stuff they haven’t seen before.



* Pass rush has been getting after it. Watching some old clips of Josh Allen, motivating them.



* Feels like his mindset is good, playing loose and free. Kinda likes being the “underdog” now in terms of expectations.



* Cited some young players who are showing up. Fearbry, Matthews, Soles among them.



* When guys mess up, they are “messing up fast.”



* Thinks this is the best OL he’s worked against. Thinks Marques Cox is a 2nd round NFL Draft pick kinda guy.



*****



BROCK VANDAGRIFF Q&A:



* Solid scrimmage overall for both sides of the ball. Smooth operation, good communication. Really likes the helmet comm and new iPad stuff.



* O-Line has been having a really good camp.



* He and Maclin has formed a good relationship on and off the field. Made a couple of clutch catches today.



* Helmet comm should. Really help with tempo. QB really doesn’t even need too spend time looking at the sideline anymore. Can get in and out of plays quickly, do checks faster.



* Spread the ball around a lot today, WRs looked good. Hardley Gilmore made a really nice explosive play 40 yards downfield.



* On the RBs… Seems like a solid room, a bunch of good guys running well, so maybe that’s why you haven’t seen one guy separate. They have different abilities they bring to the table.



* On Fred Farrier… Great camp. Coach says we need more dudes like Fred, always doing his job. Getting in there with the 1s a bunch, and when he does there’s no drop-off. Had a TD today.